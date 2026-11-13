Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana to lead BRICS film showcase, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar selected for Indian Panorama

Two major Bollywood projects featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are set to attract attention at the prestigious film festival, highlighting India's growing presence on the global cinema stage.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoors-ramayana-to-lead-brics-film-showcase-ranveer-singhs-dhurandhar-selected-for-indian-panorama-8544635/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar selected for prestigious film showcases (PC: IMDb)

The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to bring Indian cinema into the spotlight with two major films taking important positions in its special showcases. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will be among the notable attractions at this year’s festival. Both films have been chosen to introduce different sections of the event, which will bring together filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from across the world. The festival will offer a platform for stories from different cultures and languages while celebrating the reach of Indian filmmaking.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to open Indian Panorama

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been selected as the opening film of the feature film section of Indian Panorama at IFFI 2026. The announcement was made by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Managing Director Dhiraj Singh during a press conference. He explained that the programming committee and juries had selected the films that would lead the respective categories.

Alongside Dhurandhar, the Ladakhi film Becoming will open the non-feature film section. The selection places films from different parts of India in the spotlight and reflects the festival’s interest in showcasing varied forms of storytelling.

See viral post of Dhurandhar screening at IFFI 2026 here

76 Films, 18 Languages: Indian Panorama Celebrates the Many Voices of Indian Cinema, To open with ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Becoming’ Spain Brings Its Cinematic Colours to the 57th IFFI as Country of Honour, Russia Joins #IFFI as Partner Country #WAVES Film Bazaar and @netflix Join Hands to Empower India’s Creative Talent and Strengthen Global Storytelling New Voices, Fresh Visions: Seven International Films Compete in Best Debut Feature Films ➡️For more information, read here: https://t.co/qFrE125hJg @MIB_India @IFFIGoa #IFFI57 #IFFI2026 2/2 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana to open the BRICS section

Another major highlight will be Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, which has been selected as the opening film for the BRICS segment. This section will present films from all 11 BRICS member countries along with contributions from partner countries.

The showcase aims to introduce audiences to different filmmaking traditions and cultural perspectives. Having an Indian film open this section also gives the country’s cinema an opportunity to connect with international audiences through a story rooted in Indian mythology.

See viral post of Ramayana screening at BRICS Cinema here

‘Fatherland’ to Serve as the Opening Film of the 57th IFFI, ‘I Matter’ to Feature as Mid-Fest film, and ‘We Are All Strangers’ to Close the 57th IFFI #IFFI2026 Places Special Focus on BRICS Cinema, with India’s ‘Ramayana’ as the Opening Film https://t.co/k2kqpZBf2c https://t.co/xGisD9aEVt — PIB Bhubaneswar (@PIBodisha) November 13, 2026

What makes the Indian Panorama section special?

Indian Panorama is one of IFFI’s key sections. It celebrates quality Indian films with particular attention to regional cinema and stories that may not always receive attention in mainstream theatres. This year’s selection includes 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films. The section provides filmmakers from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds with an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience.

IFFI 2026 theme and festival schedule

Festival director Ashutosh Gowariker has announced ‘Stories without borders’ as the theme for this year’s edition. Explaining the idea, he highlighted how cinema can connect people beyond geographical boundaries, languages and cultural differences. The 57th edition of IFFI will take place from November 20 to 28. The festival will open with the Polish-language biographical film Fatherland, directed by Paweł Pawlikowski. Singapore’s We Are All Strangers will bring the event to a close.

International films and new festival sections

IFFI 2026 received around 1,900 entries from 137 countries. The final selection will feature 159 international films representing 87 countries alongside 76 Indian films in 18 languages. Spain has been named the Country of Honour, with four Spanish films included in the showcase. Russia will participate as the partner country and present four films highlighting its cinematic diversity.