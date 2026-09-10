Rani Mukerji gets Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, opens up on portraying powerful women: ‘I have always…’

Rani Mukerji was honoured for her contribution to Indian cinema as she spoke about the roles and characters that have shaped her career over the years.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/rani-mukerji-gets-raj-kapoor-special-contribution-award-opens-up-on-portraying-powerful-women-i-have-always-silently-worked-to-represent-the-powerful-girls-and-women-of-india-8521086/ Copy

Rani Mukerji wins Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award (PC: ANI)

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has reached another memorable milestone in a career that has seen her take on characters across different genres and generations. From intense dramas to women-led stories, the actor has often chosen roles that gave her characters a strong emotional journey. Her latest recognition comes from Maharashtra, a place that has been closely connected with both her personal life and professional journey. The honour also carries a special significance because it is associated with one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated names. For Rani, the moment became an opportunity to look back at the kind of women she has represented through her work.

Rani Mukerji receives Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award to the actor at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi. Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and several members of the film fraternity were also present at the event.

The recognition celebrates Rani’s contribution to cinema over the years. The actor, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, has spent nearly three decades working in the industry and has been part of several films that gave strong female characters a prominent place in mainstream cinema.

Rani Mukerji on receiving an award named after Raj Kapoor

Speaking about the honour, Rani said receiving recognition from her own people made the occasion particularly meaningful. She also reflected on what it meant to receive an award named after legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor.

“I think that’s what makes this moment truly special for me since I’m receiving this recognition from my very own people and from the place I belong to. To receive an award named after the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor ji is, in itself, hugely humbling. And I truly hope I can live up to this honour,” she said.

See viral video of Rani Mukerji from the ceremony here

At the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony,Maharashtra Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis honoured #Rani_Mukerji with the prestigious “Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award” for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.@Rani_mukherji pic.twitter.com/m2C2VGUI3b — शुभम कराड (@shubham_9909) September 9, 2026

Rani on portraying powerful women through cinema

Rani has played several women who are remembered for their courage and determination. Her filmography includes Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, among other projects. Talking about her choice of roles, Rani said, “I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place.” She further explained the qualities that attracted her to these characters.

“I chose characters that felt truthful, that I felt instinctively drawn towards for their story, their journey and their resilience. Characters who had courage. Characters who had flaws. Characters who refused to disappear into the background. Women who were never waiting for someone else to rescue them.”

Rani Mukerji’s last film was Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji’s most recent release was Mardaani 3, which hit theatres on January 30, 2026. She returned as senior police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of the crime thriller franchise.

The film followed Shivani as she investigated the disappearance of young girls and uncovered a wider criminal network. Mardaani 3 reportedly had a budget of around Rs 60 crore and earned approximately Rs 53.06 crore net in India while its worldwide gross was estimated at Rs 78.82 crore. The film is now available on Netflix along with the complete Mardaani franchise.