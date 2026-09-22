EnglishHindi

Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Actor Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, has passed away at the age of 75. The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: September 22, 2026, 3:17 PM IST
Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75
Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji (PC- Twitter)

Actor Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, has passed away at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news on Tuesday, September 22, and the family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss. The cause of her death has not been revealed. The statement from YRF read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Details about her funeral and last rites are also yet to be announced. Further information is awaited from the family or an official representative.

Read more: Rani Mukerji gets Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, opens up on portraying powerful women: 'I have always...'

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram Mukerjee died on October 22, 2017, at the age of 84.


Rani Mukerji was recently in New York to attend designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s New York Fashion Week showcase on September 15. It is currently not known whether the actor is still in New York or has returned to Mumbai following her mother’s death.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bollywood News on India.com.

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.