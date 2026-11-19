Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar to plan another film together? Report says shooting to begin in 2027

Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are reportedly reuniting for another big-budget film after the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The project is expected to go on floors in 2027 and release in 2028.

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Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh (PC -Instagram)

After delivering two major box-office successes with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are reportedly planning to work together again. According to recent reports, the actor-director duo is discussing another big project, which is expected to go on the floor in 2027 and arrive in theatres in 2028. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the collaboration or shared details about the film.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar to reunite for a new film?

According to a report by Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar has been working on his next directorial project for the past few months. Ranveer Singh is reportedly his first choice to play the lead role in the film. The director is said to be planning to begin shooting in 2027, although the exact schedule has not been finalised yet. The project is expected to be mounted on a grand scale. More details about its cast, storyline and production are likely to emerge once the initial preparations are complete.

Is Aditya Dhar making a film on Chandragupta Maurya with Ranveer Singh?

While rumours about a possible Dhurandhar 3 had earlier created excitement among fans, there is now speculation that Aditya Dhar is working on a historical film based on Chandragupta Maurya and the rise of the Mauryan Empire. Several reports have also suggested that the filmmaker is considering prominent actors from different film industries for this ambitious project. However, there is no official confirmation about the film’s subject or cast yet.

Dhurandhar franchise’s box office success

The reported reunion comes after the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The two films have collectively crossed Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making the franchise one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta. If the reports turn out to be true, his next collaboration with Aditya Dhar could mark another major project in his career.