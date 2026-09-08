Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love-filled maternity photoshoot with daughter Dua is cutest thing on internet

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone melt hearts with adorable second pregnancy photoshoot as daughter Dua turns 2. See cute pictures here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukones-love-filled-maternity-photoshoot-with-daughter-dua-is-cutest-thing-on-internet-8519847/ Copy

Deepika Padukone's pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh and baby Dua (PC-Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating a special milestone as their daughter Dua turns two. On her birthday, the couple surprised fans with a series of adorable black-and-white family pictures, giving a glimpse into their happy moments together. The pictures aren’t just birthday-specific; they’re also an official pregnancy shoot. It also captured Deepika’s pregnancy glow as she proudly flaunted her baby bump. The actress is currently in her third trimester as she and Ranveer prepare to welcome their second child.

Dua, however, remains the star of the family album. In one of the pictures, the two-year-old can be seen hiding her face between her parents. Another photo shows her adorable face, laughing between Ranveer and Deepika during a playful family moment. We can for sure say, Dua is a copy of DP.

Dua looked adorable in a white ruffle-collar top and matching pants, with her hair tied into ribboned pigtails. Ranveer was seen in an open-collar white shirt, while Deepika wore a white sheer lace outfit and smiled beside her daughter.

In another picture, Ranveer is seen holding Dua as she laughs with a finger on her lips, while Deepika reaches out to hold her hand. A third frame shows Ranveer helping a shy Dua cover her face with her hands, while Deepika watches them with one hand resting on her baby bump.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dua Padukone Singh Turns Two

Dua turned two on September 8. Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child in 2024. The couple later revealed that they chose the name Dua because she was the answer to their prayers. In April 2026, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child with a post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

With their latest family pictures, Ranveer and Deepika have once again given fans a glimpse of their personal life as they prepare to welcome their second baby. Dua is now set to take on a new role as she becomes a big sister.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in King. Ranveer, meanwhile, has started shooting for Pralay following the success of Dhurandhar.