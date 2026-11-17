Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge gets snubbed at 2027 Grammys despite 8 submissions, Tamil song makes history

No Grammy nomination for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge despite 8 submissions, here’s what happened.

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Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 (PC - Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have created a huge buzz in India, but its music failed to make an impact at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The film’s soundtrack, which was submitted across eight entries in different categories, did not receive a single nomination. The final list of Grammy nominations was announced on November 16.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the album had become popular across the Indian subcontinent, and its makers were hoping for international recognition. However, none of its submissions managed to secure a place in the final nominations.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge submitted eight entries for Grammys

The makers had submitted songs from the film across several categories. These included Best Song Written For Visual Media for Phir Se, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for Jaiye Sajana, and Best Global Music Performance for Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiyya.

The other submissions included Aari Aari in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category and Mann Atkeya – Destiny in Best Rap Performance. Despite the campaign, the album failed to receive recognition in any of these categories.

Tamil song Varuvaaiy earns historic Grammy nomination

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge missed out, an Indian song managed to secure a place at the 2027 Grammys. The Tamil track Varuvaaiy, by Devan Ekambaram and Susha, received a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The nomination is a major milestone as it marks the first time a Tamil song has received a Grammy nomination.

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn at the box office?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as a major box-office success. The film collected Rs 1,363.15 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,013.15 crore from India and Rs 350 crore from overseas markets.

Ranveer Singh played Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who goes undercover in Pakistan as Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate a terrorist network.

The film also featured Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Gohil and Gaurav Gera in important roles.

Who led the 2027 Grammy nominations?

Elsewhere, British singer-songwriter RAYE emerged as the biggest name at the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods. Rosala followed with nine nominations.

Ella Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert and Olivia Rodrigo received seven nominations each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean secured six nods apiece.

Beyonce also created history by becoming the first artist to reach 100 career Grammy nominations. She achieved the milestone with a nomination in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for Morning Dew (Donk).