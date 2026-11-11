Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, dies at 96; cousin pays tribute with emotional post

The actor's maternal family is mourning a personal loss, with his cousin recalling special moments and celebrating the life of a beloved family member.

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Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather dies on Diwali (PC: Instagram)

Family memories often become even more precious when a loved one is no longer around. For Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the festive season has brought a personal loss as his maternal family remembers someone who held a special place in their lives. Known for his cheerful nature and lively personality, the family member had remained close to the actor over the years. His presence was also familiar to Ranveer’s fans, who had seen glimpses of their bond through social media posts. The family is now looking back at his life with affection and gratitude.

Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani passes away at 96

Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away at the age of 96 on November 8, during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. His granddaughter and the actor’s cousin from his maternal side, Saumya Hingorani, confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram post. She shared several photographs and videos of him, remembering the moments they spent together and celebrating the long life he had lived.

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The family lovingly called him Dadu. Instead of focusing only on their loss, Saumya’s message reflected gratitude for the years they had shared with him. She also remembered her grandmother while describing the peaceful way he passed away.

Saumya Hingorani remembers grandfather with an emotional note

Sharing the news on Tuesday night, Saumya wrote, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned, My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time — the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja, I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together. Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of ice cream for me, Until we dance again, Hari Om.”

Her note offered a personal glimpse into the family’s memories and the affection they shared with him. The message also reflected how the family wanted to remember his life and the happiness he brought to them.

See Saumya Hingorani’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Hingorani Thackeray (@saumziii)

Ranveer Singh’s special memories with his ‘Rockstar Nana’

Ranveer has often shared moments with his maternal grandfather on social media. During the promotions of his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor posted a video of his grandfather dancing to the film’s popular song What Jhumka. He also shared pictures of him wearing a Team Rocky T-shirt and enjoying the celebrations.

“Nana is peak rocky-ism 93 and rockying.” – Via Ranveer Singh Instagram SOOO CUTEEE!!! ❤️ – Ranveer Singh with his grandfather https://t.co/3hhlApOaSZ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) August 2, 2023

Ranveer’s grandfather stepped out to vote at 93

Another memorable moment came during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the summer heat, Dr Ram Hingorani stepped out to cast his vote at the age of 93. Ranveer shared a photograph of him wearing sunglasses and a shirt and trousers, with a policeman assisting him.