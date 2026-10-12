Ranvir Shorey REACTS to CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, asks protesters to approach courts: ‘Show your numbers in Parliament’

A social media exchange has brought fresh attention to the controversy surrounding the planned demonstration and the detention of CJP leaders ahead of the protest in Delhi.

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Ranvir Shorey weighs in on CJP protest row (PC: Twitter)

Actor Ranvir Shorey has joined the growing debate over a planned political demonstration in Delhi, questioning whether street protests are the right way to raise concerns in a democracy. His comments have drawn attention amid a dispute involving the Chief Election Commissioner and a political group seeking action over alleged electoral irregularities. The actor shared his views on social media, arguing that democratic institutions should be used to address grievances. His remarks have added a celebrity voice to a wider discussion about public demonstrations, the right to dissent and the balance between protest and maintaining public order.

What did Ranvir Shorey say about the CJP protest?

On Sunday, October 11, Ranvir shared a video on X featuring CJP spokesperson Sourav Das appealing to people to participate in the planned demonstration. Responding to the video, the actor urged protesters to use Parliament, elections and the courts to make their concerns heard.

He wrote, “Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual ‘murder of democracy’!”

Ranvir also argued that demonstrations should be a last resort rather than a regular substitute for legal and legislative processes. In another post, he criticised what he described as repeated protests that disrupt public life and urged people to pursue available legal remedies.

Check out Ranvir Shorey’s viral post here

Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets!

And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts!

That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 11, 2026

Why is the CJP protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, had planned a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10, 2026. The group demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The controversy centres on concerns raised by the group about the electoral roll revision process. The planned demonstration brought the party’s demands into the spotlight and prompted a response from the police ahead of the proposed gathering.

Why were CJP leaders detained in Delhi?

Ahead of the planned demonstration, Delhi Police detained CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Delhi airport shortly after they arrived from Mumbai. The three were subsequently released. The incident drew further attention to the planned protest and the authorities’ handling of the gathering.

On Monday, Ashutosh Ranka gave Delhi Police 24 hours to announce a date for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. He warned that the group would decide its next course of action if the authorities did not respond within the deadline.

Other celebrities react to the protest controversy

The debate has also drawn reactions from other public figures. Imran Khan, Huma Qureshi, Zayn Marie Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma were among the celebrities who criticised the authorities’ handling of the protest. Meanwhile, security arrangements were strengthened in central Delhi ahead of a separate INDIA bloc march towards the Supreme Court.