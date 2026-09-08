Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money follows my brother’ line gets its own song, release date out

Ravi Kishan collaborates with T-Series to turn his viral ‘Money follows my brother’ meme into a song. The track will be released on September 11.

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Ravi Kishan's song Money Follows (PC-YouTube)

Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money follows my brother’ moment is now getting a musical makeover. The actor-politician’s popular dialogue from his interview with Raj Shamani became a social media sensation, and T-Series is now turning the viral moment into an official song. The track is scheduled to release on September 11. Ahead of the launch, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have shared a glimpse of the music video, which directly plays on the meme that has made Ravi Kishan a favourite among social media users in recent weeks.

The teaser opens with a mother and her son. The boy is questioned about his future as he shows little interest in studies. Ravi Kishan’s voice is then heard while the boy lip-syncs, “Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno.”

The camera then moves around before Ravi Kishan makes an appearance and delivers the dialogue that went viral online: “Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows.”

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)



Ravi Kishan’s Viral Internet Moments

Ravi Kishan has been enjoying a fresh wave of popularity on social media. Clips from his interviews, public appearances and performances have been widely shared, with several of his older videos finding a new audience online. Apart from the ‘Money follows my brother’ moment, his rendition of “Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray” and several older clips featuring his expressions and dialogue delivery have also become popular memes.

What started with a few viral clips soon turned into a larger trend, with social media users digging up Ravi Kishan’s old videos and sharing them with a new generation of viewers. The actor-politician has also appeared to embrace the attention and the memes surrounding him.

Ravi Kishan’s Political And Acting Career

Ravi Kishan is also a politician and currently represents Gorakhpur as a BJP Member of Parliament. On the acting front, he was recently seen in Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh. He is currently in the spotlight for his role as Babban Babua in Mirzapur: The Film.