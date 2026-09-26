Raza Murad calls out Bollywood stars over Mushtaq Khan’s funeral absence, says ‘Kisi industrialist ke bete…’

Following Mushtaq Khan’s death, Raza Murad shared his thoughts on the attendance at the veteran actor’s funeral and raised questions about priorities within the industry.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/raza-murad-calls-out-bollywood-stars-over-mushtaq-khans-funeral-absence-says-kisi-industrialist-ke-bete-ki-shaadi-hoti-toh-ye-stars-na-sirf-wahan-shaamil-hote-8530332/ Copy

Raza Murad reacts to Bollywood stars skipping Mushtaq Khan’s funeral (PC: Instagram)

Mushtaq Khan’s death has left many in the Hindi film industry mourning the loss of a familiar face who spent decades playing memorable supporting roles in over 500 films. But the discussion around his passing has now moved beyond his work and legacy. Veteran actor Raza Murad has questioned the absence of some prominent Bollywood stars from Khan’s funeral, saying that the actor deserved a final farewell from those who had worked with him over the years. In a video message, Murad spoke about Khan’s nearly five-decade association with the film industry and questioned why some of its biggest names did not make time to attend the last rites.

Raza Murad questions Bollywood stars’ absence from Mushtaq Khan’s funeral

Raza Murad expressed disappointment that no major Bollywood star, in his view, came forward to offer Mushtaq Khan a final salute. He acknowledged that several colleagues and fellow actors attended the funeral but questioned the absence of the industry’s bigger names.

“Dukh ki baat yeh hai ki aise mauke par koi bhi star, jise hum star kehte hain, unhe apna aakhiri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya. Jabki unke bahut saare colleagues, actors, sab aaye,” Raza said.

Raza Murad makes sharp comparison with lavish celebrity events

The actor then made a pointed comparison between funerals and high-profile social events. Raza said that Bollywood stars would reportedly make time for celebrations involving influential people but did not do the same for someone who had spent almost 50 years working in the film industry.

“Haan, agar kisi industrialist ke bete ki shaadi hoti, toh ye stars na sirf wahan shaamil hote, balki wahan mehmaanon ki seva waiter ki tarah bhi karte,” he said.

He further referred to political events and questioned why people who have spent their lives building careers in the industry sometimes do not receive the same attention during their final farewell. Raza said Khan gave five decades of his life to the film industry and questioned whether those who knew him could not spare even 50 minutes to attend his funeral.

Raza Murad remembers Mushtaq Khan’s contribution

While criticising the absence of some stars, Raza also spoke warmly about Mushtaq Khan’s career. He said the actor created his identity through his work and did not depend on flattering others or misleading people to find a place in the industry. “Mushtaq Khan ne apna bahut bada naam banaya. Unhone kabhi kisi ko gumrah nahi kiya, na kabhi kisi ki khushamad ki. Woh sirf apne kaam ke dum par yahan tak pahunche,” Raza said.

Khan worked across several decades and appeared in films including Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Welcome, Aashiqui, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and Jodi No. 1. He also worked with several leading stars during his long career including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt and others.

See complete video of Raza Murad here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raza Murad (@razamurad1950)

Mushtaq Khan’s final farewell

Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 at the age of 56 after battling cancer. His last rites were performed on September 25, with several colleagues and fellow actors attending the funeral. Raza Murad’s comments have since brought fresh attention to the way the industry remembers its actors after their death.

Who attended Mushtaq Khan’s funeral?

Several members of the film industry were present to pay their last respects to Mushtaq Khan, including Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya, Anang Desai, Sharad Malhotra, Shahbaz Khan, Aruna Irani, Talat Aziz and Ahsaan Qureshi. Their presence reflected the long professional association Khan had built across the Hindi film industry.