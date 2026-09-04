Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband with unseen pic, daughter Riddhima Sahni says ‘Miss you…’

Rishi Kapoor’s family remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared emotional throwback pictures, remembering him with love.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/rishi-kapoor-birth-anniversary-neetu-kapoor-remembers-late-husband-with-unseen-pic-daughter-riddhima-sahni-says-miss-you-every-day-8516785/ Copy

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary (PC: Instagram)

Some memories never really fade, especially when they are tied to the people who remain a part of a family’s story long after they are gone. Rishi Kapoor continues to be remembered not just as one of Hindi cinema’s most loved actors, but also as a husband, father, and grandfather whose presence meant so much to his family. On his 74th birth anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took a moment to remember him on social media. Their posts were simple and personal, bringing back glimpses of a much-loved family man and actor. While Neetu Kapoor shared a nostalgic picture with her late husband, Riddhima chose a childhood memory that captured her bond with her father.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with an unseen picture

Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband on his 74th birth anniversary by sharing a personal photograph of the two of them. The picture was from Rishi Kapoor’s final days abroad and offered a quiet glimpse of their time together. She also reposted several birthday messages shared by friends and people close to the family.

Neetu and Rishi had worked together in several films before getting married in 1980. Their on-screen pairing was popular through the 1970s and 1980s, with films including Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Besharam.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says, ‘I miss you every day’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an emotional tribute to her late father. She posted a monochrome childhood picture featuring herself with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Alongside the childhood memory, Riddhima wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa… The stars will shine a little brighter today for you. I miss you every day…” Her words reflected the personal loss behind the public memories and the bond she continues to share with her father.

The throwback photographs also gave fans a glimpse of Rishi away from the spotlight, surrounded by his family and the people closest to him.

Rishi Kapoor’s lasting legacy in Bollywood

Born on September 4, 1952, Rishi Kapoor came from the legendary Kapoor family and went on to build a hugely successful career of his own. He made his debut as a leading actor with Bobby in 1973 and soon became one of Hindi cinema’s most popular romantic heroes.

Over the years, he moved beyond romantic roles and took on a wide range of character parts in films such as Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, and 102 Not Out. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling leukaemia.

Even years after his passing, his films continue to be watched, and his performances remain one of the favourites of Hindi cinema audiences.