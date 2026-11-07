Rohit Shetty firing case: Hari Boxer, who claimed responsibility for attack on filmmaker’s house, also threatened Ranveer Singh, arrested in US

The alleged gang associate had come under the scanner after an attack on a Bollywood filmmaker's home and threatening messages involving prominent industry figures.

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Hari Boxer arrested in US after threats to Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh (PC: Twitter)

Threats against Bollywood celebrities and attacks on their homes have raised fresh concerns about their safety. In recent years, several actors and filmmakers have received threatening messages and calls, with some cases involving demands for money. Police and investigating agencies have been looking into these incidents and trying to find out who is behind them. Some people have also claimed to be connected to organised crime groups to make their threats sound more serious. However, questions have been raised about whether all such claims are genuine. Amid these developments, a new update has emerged involving an alleged associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name has come up in several cases linked to the entertainment industry.

Who is Hari Boxer and why was he arrested in the US?

Hari Chand Jat alias Hari Boxer, an alleged close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, has been detained by US authorities. According to reports by The Times of India, he was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California on February 22.

Boxer had reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty‘s Mumbai residence. He is also accused of sending threatening voice messages to Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh while demanding Rs 20 crore. Preliminary forensic analysis of the voice note containing threats against the two Bollywood personalities has reportedly matched Boxer’s voice.

Indian authorities are said to be coordinating with central agencies to secure his extradition. He has also been linked to several criminal cases registered across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

Hari Boxer’s alleged links to other firing incidents

Apart from the incident involving Shetty’s residence, Boxer has reportedly been linked to the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, on October 17, 2025. The incident added to concerns surrounding threats and attacks allegedly carried out by individuals claiming connections with the Bishnoi gang.

His name has also surfaced in investigations involving threats to other members of the film industry. However, the allegations against him remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.

Hari Boxer’s name surfaces in Tusshar Kapoor extortion case

Boxer’s name also came up during the Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into an alleged Rs 5 crore extortion call received by actor Tusshar Kapoor. The caller reportedly introduced himself as Hari Boxer and claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

After Kapoor approached the police, the case was assigned to the Anti-Extortion Cell. Investigators examined the recording and compared the caller’s voice with available audio samples of Boxer. The preliminary analysis reportedly found no match, raising suspicion that someone may have impersonated the gang associate to intimidate the actor and demand money.

A senior police officer reportedly said investigators were trying to identify the caller and trace the origin of the threat. No FIR had been registered in the matter at the time of the report.