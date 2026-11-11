Rohit Shetty reacts to viral post on Gaurav Gupta’s Bigg Boss 20 roast of ScoutOP and Love Gill, warns fans against fake accounts

A social media post linked to Rohit Shetty sparked confusion among fans following Gaurav Gupta's roast of contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20.

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Rohit Shetty breaks silence on viral post about Gaurav Gupta's Bigg Boss 20 roast (PC: Twitter)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has clarified his social media presence after a post carrying his name started gaining attention online. The post surfaced amid discussions around comedian Gaurav Gupta‘s recent appearance on Bigg Boss 20, where he poked fun at contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill. Several social media users believed the message was shared by Rohit and began linking it to the comedian’s performance on the show. The filmmaker has now addressed the confusion and asked people to be careful about accounts using his identity on social media platforms.

Rohit Shetty clarifies Instagram is his only official social media account

Rohit took to Instagram to clear the air and warn his followers about fake profiles operating in his name. He clarified that he does not have official accounts on Facebook or X and that Instagram is the only platform where he is present on social media. He also requested fans not to interact with profiles pretending to be him or believe statements and posts shared through those accounts.

Read more: Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide Hari Boxer arrested in US after threats to Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh

In his statement, the filmmaker wrote, “I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised. I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

See viral post of Rohit Shetty here

What was the viral post about Gaurav Gupta’s Bigg Boss 20 roast?

The clarification came after a Facebook post attributed to Rohit began circulating online. The message appeared to comment on Gaurav Gupta’s jokes about Bigg Boss 20 contestants ScoutOP and Love Gill. It spoke about the difference between friendly roasting and making fun of someone in a way that could hurt their feelings.

The viral message read, “Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone.”

Since the post carried Rohit’s name, several users assumed that the filmmaker had shared his views on the comedian’s performance. His clarification has now made it clear that the Facebook profile was not genuine and the message should not be treated as his statement.

See viral fake post related to Rohit Shetty here

damnn rohit shetty came in support and took a strong stand for scout against the insulting and pathetic roasting of gaurav gupta it was indeed disrespectful and seemed like gaurav gupta was taking out his personal hate or agenda against scout. respect to rohit shetty for standing up for this despite being the host ❤️ #scoutop #biggboss20 — sanyam ⭐️ (@ilysanyam) November 9, 2026

Why did Gaurav Gupta’s Bigg Boss 20 roast attract attention?

Comedian Gaurav Gupta appeared on a Diwali-special episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan. During his appearance, he took humorous digs at several contestants, including ScoutOP and Love Gill.

While roasting is a regular part of comedy performances, some of Gaurav’s jokes, particularly those touching upon contestants’ personal lives and relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani, did not go down well with everyone. The performance became a talking point among viewers and sparked discussions about the limits of humour and personal comments.

What is Rohit Shetty’s next film?

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty is preparing for Golmaal 5, the fifth instalment of his popular comedy franchise. The film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Sharman Joshi. Akshay Kumar is also joining the franchise as the antagonist. The filmmaker has announced January 8, 2027, as the theatrical release date.