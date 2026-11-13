Sai Pallavi breaks down after dialect coach touches her feet on Ramayana sets

Sai Pallavi reveals why she broke down on Ramayana sets, says playing Sita made her realise how deeply people connect with Goddess Sita.

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Sai Pallavi in Ramayana

Actress Sai Pallavi had an emotional experience while shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1. Playing Goddess Sita was not just another role for the actress, as she understood the faith and emotions people associate with the character. In a recent interview, Sai recalled a special moment on the sets when her dialect coach touched her feet after a scene, leaving her overwhelmed and in tears.

During a conversation with content creator Pallavi Raj for her YouTube channel, Myshadowbeats, Sai shared that the incident caught her completely by surprise. She revealed that her dialect coach had seen her in her normal avatar on the sets, making phone calls and getting ready between shots. However, after watching her perform as Sita, the coach touched her feet.

Sai said the gesture made her realise how deeply people connect with Goddess Sita and how much love and devotion they have for the character. Recalling the moment, she said, “The moment when I was a bit overwhelmed was when my dialect coach, she actually touched my feet after a scene, and I was taken aback because she saw me making phone calls, getting ready and all of that. She (the dialect coach) knows I am Sai Pallavi, but sometimes when you play a character that you worship every day, when you have a connection with it like your mother, and when somebody embodies it, you do not care about whether that’s an actor or any other human being. You just want that love.”

The actress further revealed that she started crying even before her coach became emotional. She admitted that the incident made her understand the responsibility of playing a character that holds such a special place in people’s hearts.

She further added, “So when she did that, even before she started to cry, I started to cry. I said, ‘What are you even doing?’ So it’s just that moment made me feel the character speaks so much more to so many people. I was very humbled and overwhelmed to experience that amount of love.”

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The ambitious mythological project is being made in two parts, with the second instalment scheduled to release in 2028.