Saif Ali Khan attack case: Trial moves forward in stabbing case as court rejects Shariful Fakir’s guilty plea

Proceedings in the case involving the attack on Saif Ali Khan have entered a new phase, with the court hearing testimony from the complainant and the accused receiving legal aid.

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Court turns down Shariful Fakir’s guilty plea, hears first witness (PC: Twitter)

The legal proceedings in the stabbing case involving Saif Ali Khan have moved to the next stage, with a sessions court beginning to hear witness testimony. The case relates to the attack on the actor at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in January 2025. The incident had raised serious concerns about security at residential buildings and left the actor requiring emergency medical treatment. As the trial gets underway, the prosecution has started presenting evidence to establish its case. The court has also made arrangements for the accused to receive legal representation as the proceedings continue.

Court rejects Shariful Fakir’s guilty plea as trial begins

The sessions court rejected the guilty plea of Shariful Fakir, the accused in the case, and proceeded with the trial on Friday. The prosecution began recording witness statements, marking an important step in the legal process. Fakir, identified by investigators as a Bangladeshi national, is accused of carrying out the attack at the actor’s home. He has been provided with a lawyer through the legal aid system to represent him during the proceedings.

Nanny Eliyama Philip identifies knife allegedly used in attack

The prosecution examined Eliyama Philip, a nanny who worked at Saif Ali Khan’s residence and filed the complaint following the incident. She is considered an important witness because she was present during the events surrounding the attack.

During her testimony, Philip was shown a knife seized by the police. Investigators believe the weapon was used during the incident, and Philip identified it as the knife allegedly involved in the attack. Her statement forms part of the evidence being presented by the prosecution.

The identification is an element of the case being examined in court. The allegations will be assessed through the ongoing judicial process.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan in January 2025?

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra West apartment in Mumbai on January 16, 2025, during an alleged attempted burglary. According to the case details, the intruder entered the residence during the early hours of the morning and encountered staff members inside the home.

The situation escalated when Khan intervened. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including serious injuries to his neck and back. A fragment of a knife was reportedly lodged near his spinal cord, making emergency treatment necessary.

Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a lengthy operation to remove the fragment and treat his injuries. His recovery attracted widespread public attention, with fans and members of the film industry expressing concern over his condition.

How police traced the accused

Investigators tracked the suspect using evidence that included CCTV footage and digital payment records. Police later arrested him in Thane. A chargesheet running to around 1,000 pages was reportedly filed in April 2025, detailing the investigation and allegations against the accused. The trial will now examine witness statements and other evidence as the court considers the prosecution’s case.