Saif Ali Khan gets fresh death threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

A fresh security concern has brought the actor into the spotlight as investigators look into a threatening message linked to a high-profile murder case.

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aba Siddique murder case accused allegedly threatens Saif Ali Khan (PC: Twitter)

A fresh security concern has brought Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan into the spotlight after reports of a threatening message surfaced on Thursday. The development comes amid similar incidents involving Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor, who reportedly received threatening messages earlier this month. Mumbai Police are investigating these cases and trying to identify those responsible. The situation has also raised wider concerns about celebrity safety, particularly after a recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Here is what is known about the latest threat and the investigation so far.

Saif Ali Khan receives threat in Zeeshan Akhtar’s name

According to IANS reports, Saif Ali Khan reportedly received a threat on Thursday, allegedly issued in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police have started investigating the matter to determine whether Akhtar was actually responsible for the message or someone used his identity to threaten the actor.

Akhtar is wanted in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case. However, the police are still examining the authenticity of the latest threat and attempting to identify the person who sent it. No confirmation has been made about Akhtar’s direct involvement in the incident.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him. An official said that actors Tushar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had also received threats earlier. In that case, police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, who allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to issue threats. The official said Mishra had no links to any gang: Mumbai Police sources — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor also received threats

Saif’s case follows reported threats to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. In Ayushmann’s case, the sender allegedly demanded several crores of rupees and claimed to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police arrested 30-year-old Vaibhav Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, in connection with the threatening messages. Investigators suspected that he had used artificial intelligence to generate audio messages while impersonating gang members. They reportedly found no evidence linking him to the gang.

Tusshar Kapoor also received an audio threat from a person identifying himself as Harry Boxxer, an alleged Bishnoi gang member. The sender reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore from the actor.

Tiger Shroff firing incident raises security concerns

The latest development comes weeks after gunmen opened fire at a car carrying Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The actor escaped unharmed, but his driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries. The incident triggered a police investigation into the attackers and their possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

As per multiple reports, the accused in the firing case had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several Bollywood celebrities’ residences before the attack. Their reported list of locations included the homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Other reports also suggested that the shooters had initially considered targeting Salman Khan due to his old chinkara and blackbuck killing controversy, but changed their plan after noticing the security arrangements around his residence. Tiger Shroff was allegedly targeted after the accused learnt about his regular Sunday football visits to a ground in Juhu.