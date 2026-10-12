Saif Ali Khan officially joins Instagram after years away from social media, shares first post: ‘Pataudi library…’

Saif Ali Khan has made his Instagram debut, giving fans a new way to follow the actor. His first post has caught attention as the Bollywood star steps onto the social media platform.

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Saif Ali Khan (PC: Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan has largely stayed away from the public social media spotlight, unlike many of his B-town celebs. While fans have often caught glimpses of the actor through photographs shared by his family, Saif has generally preferred to keep his personal life private. Now, the actor appears to have made a change, with an Instagram account under his name drawing attention after his debut on the platform. His first post has also sparked curiosity among fans who have waited to see whether he would eventually join social media publicly. Here’s what we know about his Instagram account and the details that have caught people’s attention.

Saif Ali Khan joins Instagram, shares first post

Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram account (https://www.instagram.com/saifalikhanpataudi/), has caught fans’ attention following his entry onto the social media platform. The development is noteworthy because the actor has generally kept his social media presence limited. Sharing his first post on Instagram, Saif wrote, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

Unlike many Bollywood stars who regularly share updates about their films, holidays, and personal lives, Saif has rarely communicated directly with fans through public social media accounts. His Instagram debut could offer followers a new way to keep up with his professional updates and glimpses of his life away from the screen.

Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram account follows only Kareena Kapoor Khan

One detail that has caught attention is the Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram following list. The profile appears to follow just one account – that of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena also appears to be following the profile as well, adding a layer of confirmation that this account is Saif Ali Khan’s official account.

The connection has prompted fans to take a closer look at the account. His fans have warm heartedly welcomed the actor on Instagram and also commented on his post. One of the fans wrote, “arey welcome”, another user “Welcome to Instagram @saifalikhanpataudi”, commented, another fan wrote, “The oldest member from Gen Z is finally on insta”, another commented, “Khaan saab welcome”.

Saif Ali Khan’s work front

Saif Ali Khan recently starred in the OTT crime drama Kartavya and the theatrical film Haiwaan. He will be next seen in Devara: Part 2 and a Bengali-based biopic.