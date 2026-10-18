Saif Ali Khan reminds KBC of pending ghee prize, says ‘I haven’t even received ghee yet’

Saif Ali Khan joked on The Great Indian Kapil Show that he is yet to receive the two-year supply of ghee and cheque he won on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (PC- Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s excitement over winning two years’ worth of ghee on Kaun Banega Crorepati became a viral moment, but the actor says he is still waiting for his prize. During an appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Saif joked that he had not received the ghee or his cheque, leaving the audience and fellow guests laughing.

Saif Ali Khan says he is still waiting for his KBC prize

Saif appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife, Kareena Kapoor. During the episode, Kapil Sharma brought up Saif’s recent decision to join Instagram and read out a fan comment suggesting that the actor was so happy about winning two years’ worth of ghee that he finally joined social media. Kareena also joined in, playfully teasing her husband. Saif then clarified, “I just want to clear one thing. I haven’t even received the ghee yet,” making Kapil and the audience laugh. He added, “Even my cheque’s not come,” leaving Kareena and Archana Puran Singh amused.

The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans online. One user wrote, “Somebody get him his ghee,” while another commented, “He’s so unintentionally funny.”

Another fan said, “Saif needs to have his own show..” One user referred to the viral meme about the ghee prize, writing, “I was today years old when i found out there are ppl out there who still don’t know abt the Govardhan ghee for 2 saal this is why i came meme.”

A fan also tagged Sony TV and wrote, “What is this? Your channel promised this poor guy free ghee but he still NOT received & still waiting.”

How Saif Ali Khan won two years’ worth of ghee on KBC

In late September, Saif appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, alongside Akshay Kumar. The actors were on the show to promote their film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. During the episode, Amitabh announced that answering the 10th question correctly would earn them a two-year supply of Gowardhan ghee. Saif’s excited reaction became a talking point, with Akshay laughing at his enthusiasm. “Wow, what?” Saif exclaimed when he heard about the prize. When Amitabh repeated the offer, the actor replied, “This is it; this is why I came.”

The moment went viral, and fans began calling Saif a ‘Gen Z born in the wrong era’. His latest comments about still waiting for the prize have now brought the ghee story back into the spotlight.