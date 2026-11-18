Saif Ali Khan shares details of his conversation with Prince William, recalls father Tiger Pataudi’s cricketing legacy, ‘He is interested in…’

Saif Ali Khan shares an interesting glimpse into his interaction with the Prince of Wales and explains how his father's cricketing journey became part of their conversation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/saif-ali-khan-shares-details-of-his-conversation-with-prince-william-recalls-father-tiger-pataudis-cricketing-legacy-he-is-interested-in-a-lot-of-things-8546021/ Copy

Saif Ali Khan reveals Prince William conversation at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions (PC: Twitter)

Prince William‘s Mumbai visit brought together people from different fields, including Bollywood and sports. Among those who met the British royal was actor Saif Ali Khan, who attended a special gathering at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The meeting gave the actor an opportunity to interact with the Prince of Wales and discuss several subjects connected to India. After their interaction, Saif spoke to the media and shared some interesting details about their conversation, including a mention of his late father and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi also known as Tiger Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan reveals what he discussed with Prince William

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Saif described his conversation with Prince William as a relaxed exchange. He revealed that they spoke about films, music and cricket. The actor also mentioned that the royal was interested in learning about different aspects of India and would be meeting people representing various fields during his visit.

Sharing details of their conversation, Saif said, “He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India. Karan Johar is a wonderful ambassador for films. I think he talked about films in general, and the kind of co-operation between our countries. I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi, playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India.”

The actor’s mention of Tiger Pataudi added a personal connection to the conversation. His father was one of India’s celebrated cricket captains and had a significant association with the sport in both India and England.

See viral video of Saif Ali Khan here

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On his meeting with Prince William, actor Saif Ali Khan says, “He is interested in a lot of things. He will meet politicians and all kinds of people who represent India… I meant it was just quite a light conversation about films, songs, and that kind of thing. Yes, we also talked a little bit about cricket and about Tiger Pataudi—playing cricket in England and playing cricket in India” — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

Prince William gets a Bollywood welcome at Dharma Productions

Prince William’s visit to Dharma Productions also included a special musical welcome arranged by filmmaker Karan Johar. A troupe of dancers dressed in traditional outfits performed to popular songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Johar’s 2001 family drama that featured several memorable sequences set in London.

One of the highlights was a performance to ‘Bole Chudiyan’, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film’s title track and ‘Say Shava Shava’ were also part of the celebrations. Saif and Kareena were among the Bollywood personalities who welcomed the royal guest alongside Karan Johar and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Prince of Wales, William, visits Dharma Productions office. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcome Prince William. #PrinceWilliam #KaranJohar #DharmaProductions (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/YGz0UhlTlY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026

Prince William’s Mumbai visit and Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited Mumbai from November 16 to November 18, 2026. The trip marked their first joint overseas visit in four years and was centred around the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize recognises individuals and organisations developing solutions to major environmental challenges. The 2026 edition was hosted in Mumbai for the first time in India.

During the visit, the royal couple attended an Earthshot Impact Assembly and met 15 global finalists. They also played gully cricket with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and travelled on the Mumbai Metro. The five winners of the Earthshot Prize are set to receive 1 million pounds each (approximately Rs 11.7 crore per winner), helping them expand their environmental projects and initiatives.