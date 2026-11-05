Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Kareena Kapoor recalls terrifying night, says ‘Was screaming on the road’ – Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan revisited the horrifying stabbing incident on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Kareena recalled rushing to get help, struggling to sleep for six months and watching her children deal with the frightening experience.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident (PC: Instagram)

It has been more than a year since Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident shocked Bollywood and left his family dealing with one of the most frightening experiences of their lives. While the actor recovered from his injuries and gradually returned to work, the incident was clearly not something his family could forget easily. Kareena Kapoor Khan has now revisited that terrifying night alongside her husband on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The couple shared details that had not been discussed in such depth before, including the panic at their home, their children’s reactions and how difficult it was to return to normal life after the attack.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls rushing to get help after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled how she rushed to get help after Saif Ali Khan was attacked at their Mumbai residence on January 16, 2025. The actress revealed that she was running on the road in her night T-shirt, desperately trying to find an autorickshaw while her husband was bleeding.

Kareena said, “I don’t understand the conspiracy theories. That means that the people thought that cops are in cahoots with us because they obviously caught the guy! So then? Are they in the conspiracy? Saif’s son took him to hospital with Hari [house help]. It is really bad that people had those concerns. I was hailing a rickshaw in my night t-shirt. Luckily no one got that on video, Karan. I was screaming on the road. I was running like a mad woman while he was bleeding.” Recalling the moment, she said, “I was screaming on the road. I was like, ‘Ruko, ruko’. It was like a movie scene.”

Kareena further explained that she was in a state of panic when she saw Saif in the lift. She remembered telling him, “Saif, don’t do this.” The situation was particularly difficult because their younger son, Jeh, had witnessed the frightening moments.

Kareena also recalled how Taimur reacted when he saw his father injured. The young boy asked, “Abba, are you going to die?” The question left the family facing a very difficult situation.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she could not sleep for six months after the attack

The incident affected Kareena Kapoor Khan emotionally even after Saif Ali Khan was discharged from hospital. During the conversation, she revealed that she struggled to sleep for nearly six months following the attack.

While Saif described the night as “the worst night in the history of nights”, Kareena admitted that she was completely shaken by what had happened. She also pointed out that Saif remained surprisingly calm during the ordeal, even as she struggled to deal with the situation.

The couple also spoke about how their children were affected. Karan Johar recalled reaching out to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan after the incident and how shaken they were. Saif said, “Ibrahim was very upset, and I don’t normally see him express himself in that way. But he was in tears and feeling very angry, and wanted to defend us and catch that fellow.”

Saif remembered Ibrahim being emotional and angry when he woke up after surgery. He also shared a touching memory of Jeh giving him a plastic sword, telling him to use it if the thief returned.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor address conspiracy theories surrounding the attack

The couple also addressed the conspiracy theories that surfaced after Saif’s recovery. Kareena expressed disappointment over people questioning the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

She clarified that Saif was taken to hospital by his son and their house help, Hari. She also questioned why people continued to doubt the family’s account despite the police investigation and the arrest of the accused.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16, 2025. He sustained multiple stab injuries, including a serious injury near his spine, and underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21, 2025.