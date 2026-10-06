Salim Khan makes rare public appearance after health setback, joins Salma Khan for Arbaaz Khan’s daughter Sipaara’s first birthday bash – Watch

Salim Khan stepped out with wife Salma Khan for granddaughter Sipaara’s first birthday celebration. The veteran screenwriter’s rare appearance comes months after his hospitalisation in February 2026.

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Salim Khan at granddaughter Sipaara's 1st birthday celebration (PC: Instagram)

The Khan family came together for a special celebration on Monday night as Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s daughter Sipaara turned one. The intimate birthday gathering brought several members of the family under one roof, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and other close relatives. However, it was Salim Khan’s appearance that caught particular attention. The veteran screenwriter was spotted arriving at the celebration with his wife, Salma Khan. His outing comes months after he faced health issues and spent time in hospital, making his appearance at the family occasion a special moment for those following his recovery. Videos from the gathering have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the family reunion.

Salim Khan makes rare appearance Arbaaz Khan daughter Sipaara’s first birthday celebration

Salim Khan was seen arriving at Arbaaz and Sshura Khan’s Mumbai residence for Sipaara’s first birthday celebration. He has largely stayed away from the public eye in recent months following his health setback earlier this year.

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Salim Khan was hospitalised after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and underwent treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in February 2026. He later returned home, with Salman Khan thanking fans for their prayers and support.

His latest appearance therefore became a talking point among fans. In video, Salim was seen making his way to the celebration, while another clip showed him leaving the residence with Sohail Khan’s assistance.

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Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, and family attend Sipaara’s birthday bash

The birthday celebration saw several members of the Khan family come together for Sipaara’s first birthday. Salman Khan was also spotted arriving at the venue in a casual black T-shirt, denim jeans, and sunglasses.

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Sohail Khan attended the celebration with his son Yohan, while Arpita Khan Sharma was seen with her children. Helen, Salma Khan, and Arhaan Khan were also among those spotted at the gathering. The celebration appeared to be a close family affair.

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Sipaara is the daughter of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. The couple welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025, nearly two years after their intimate wedding in Mumbai. They have largely kept their daughter away from the spotlight and have shared only limited glimpses of her over the past year.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s daughter Sipaara turns 1

Sipaara turned one on October 5, 2026, marking her first birthday with a gathering attended by several members of her extended family. For Arbaaz and Sshura, the occasion marked a special milestone as they celebrated their daughter surrounded by loved ones.

For fans, however, the evening also offered a rare glimpse of Salim Khan following his health setback. His appearance with Salma Khan and other members from the Khan family made the celebration a heartwarming family moment.