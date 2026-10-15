Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor should get married, say fans after their Koffee With Karan 9 reunion

After the first episode of Koffee With Karan 9 aired, netizens are going crazy over Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's bond. One of the socia l media users said, "They are giving husband-wife vibes". Check the viral tweets here.

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Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan at Koffee With Karan 9 (PC- Instagram)

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s reunion on Koffee With Karan 9 has left fans wishing the two actors would get married. Their easy chemistry during the episode caught viewers’ attention, and several took to social media to say the longtime co-stars would make a great couple. Salman appeared on the premiere episode of Karan Johar’s final season of the celebrity chat show. One of the highlights was the rapid-fire round, which Karisma hosted between Salman and Karan. Their fun interaction soon became a talking point online, with fans sharing their reactions on X and imagining a different future for the two stars.

Fans want Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor to get married

Salman and Karisma have known each other for around 36 years and have worked together in 11 films, including Jeet, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Chal Mere Bhai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Their long association and comfortable bond were on display during the show. While viewers enjoyed their reunion, some began calling them a potential couple and said they wanted to see them get married.

One user wrote, “Salman and Karisma are giving husband-wife vibes. Why aren’t they married???” Another fan shared their feelings about the pairing, saying, “My favorite ship that never sailed: Salman and karisma. Shaadi karlo bhai.” A third viewer summed up their reaction with, “Their chemistry was something else!”

Fans also pointed out that Koffee With Karan has often been part of conversations around celebrity relationships and marriages, with some now hoping Salman and Karisma could be the next couple to make headlines.

Just watch #KoffeewithKaran They both look SO Good together! ✨

Salman – This is the longest living affair. Karisma – Take it back best part of show… mast episode tha worth watching better than so called bb #Salmankhan #Karishmakapoor https://t.co/rjrpwz6gRo — Nain (@Nain_story) October 14, 2026

Whattay fabbb episode of Koffee With Karan. Salman Khan at his heartfelt best. No star can speak so honestly. Dil se.

Karan Johar has matured. More serious, less gossipy, more frank about himself.

Hope some producer casts Salman & Karisma Kapoor together! They look great! https://t.co/IHJKBlPuZT — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) October 14, 2026

Salman and Karisma together again was definitely not on my 2026 bingo card, but this is the kind of nostalgia my heart needed! ♥️ — SoN! || Ignore & Fly (@fanatic_devil16) October 14, 2026

My favorite ship that never sailed Salman and karisma ❤️ Shaadi karlo bhai

#Koffeewithkaran9 #Salmankhan #Karismakapoor — Mehek Singh (@MehekSinghhh) October 14, 2026

Salman Khan’s wish to have children sparks reactions

The conversation gained another angle when Salman spoke about wanting to have children during the episode. Some viewers connected his comments to Karisma’s life as a mother of two and shared their thoughts online. One user wrote, “Salman wants kids, Karisma has kids both single both adores each other. Socho achha mauka hai !!”

While the comments reflect fans’ hopes for the actors, neither Salman nor Karisma has suggested that they are planning to get together.

Salman Khan’s relationships and Karisma Kapoor’s family life

Over the years, Salman has been linked to several actresses, including Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur. He also came close to marrying Sangeeta. During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Salman revealed that he had called off the wedding after getting cold feet.

Karisma, meanwhile, married businessman Sunjay Kapur in a Sikh ceremony in 2003. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. That year, Karisma also filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother. The former couple have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.