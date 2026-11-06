Salman Khan announces December 4 release date for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, reveals delay reason

Salman Khan’s Galwan War Film Maatrubhumi To Hit Theatres On December 4; Here’s Why It Was Delayed

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Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi ((PC: IMDb)

After several changes to its release schedule and title, Salman Khan’s much-awaited war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is finally set to arrive in theatres. The actor announced on Friday that the film will release nationwide on December 4. Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. At a promotional event in Mumbai, Salman also spoke about the reasons behind the film’s repeated delays. He explained that the makers wanted to ensure that the visual effects were of the highest quality before bringing the film to audiences.

Speaking to reporters, the actor said, “Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine each and every shot of a film. So, with this film, we don’t want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone’s mind. It is a beautifully shot film.”

Salman also revealed that an injury to his co-star affected the original shooting schedule. He said, “We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam got injured, and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4.”

The film is based on the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020 and the subsequent clash in Galwan Valley in June. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel and severely affected diplomatic relations between India and China.

In the film, Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who lost his life alongside 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the clash.

The actor had unveiled the film’s first teaser on his 60th birthday in December last year, when it was titled Battle of Galwan. The teaser later attracted criticism from China’s state-run newspaper Global Times, which accused the film of exaggerating the events and distorting facts.

Responding to the criticism at the time, an Indian government source defended India’s cinematic freedom, citing films such as Haqeeqat (1964), based on the 1962 India-China war, and 120 Bahadur, which depicted the Battle of Rezang La.

With its new title and December 4 release date, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is now gearing up for its theatrical debut.