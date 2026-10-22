Salman Khan arrives at IIFA press conference amid reports of possible target after Tiger Shroff firing incident- Watch Video

Salman Khan was seen at an IIFA event in Mumbai with security personnel accompanying him. The development comes as police reportedly strengthen protection outside his Bandra residence.

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Salman Khan attends IIFA event amid heightened security outside his Bandra residence (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a public appearance in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22, as he attended the IIFA press conference amid heightened security concerns in the film industry. Videos from the event showed the actor arriving at the venue surrounded by security personnel. He appeared cheerful and posed for photographers despite the increased attention around his safety. His appearance comes after a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff raised concerns about security arrangements for prominent Bollywood personalities. Meanwhile, police have reportedly increased protection around Salman’s Bandra residence as they remain alert to possible threats against film industry figures.

Salman Khan attends IIFA press conference amid tight security

Salman attended the IIFA press conference in Mumbai with a strong security presence around him. Videos circulating on social media showed the actor arriving at the venue and posing for the paparazzi. The appearance came a day after heavy police deployment was reportedly seen outside his Bandra residence.

The increased security measures followed the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. The development has drawn attention to the safety of actors and other prominent people in the entertainment industry. However, reports suggesting that Salman may have been the original target have not been independently confirmed.

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Security increased outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence

Police presence outside Salman’s residence was reportedly strengthened on Wednesday. Armed personnel carrying machine guns and officers wearing bulletproof jackets were seen guarding the building as authorities maintained heightened vigilance. Restrictions have also reportedly been imposed on movement near the premises. Fans who usually gather outside the actor’s home to catch a glimpse of him have faced limits on access.

Vehicles are also reportedly not being allowed to stop outside the building. In addition, the window glass at Salman’s residence has reportedly been upgraded as part of the security measures. The actor already has Y-plus security cover, and the latest arrangements reflect the increased caution following the recent incident.

Was Salman Khan the original target in the firing case?

According to reports, sources have claimed that Salman was allegedly the original target of the shooters linked to the Tiger Shroff firing incident. The reports suggest that the accused may have abandoned their alleged plan after conducting reconnaissance and finding the security arrangements around Salman difficult to breach.

The shooters allegedly turned their attention to Tiger after monitoring his social media activity. These claims remain allegations and have not been established as confirmed facts. The incident has nevertheless brought renewed attention to the security of actors who may face threats.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

On the professional front, Salman has Maathrubhumi and a film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled Monster, in his upcoming line-up. The shoot of Maathrubhumi, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia has reportedly been completed. The film was earlier expected to release in April 2026 but was postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Salman’s collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally is scheduled for an Eid release next year. Further details about the project are awaited.