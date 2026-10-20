Salman Khan arrives at Mumbai airport under heavy security after Tiger Shroff firing incident – Watch

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on October 20, 2026, in his first public appearance since the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. The actor was accompanied by heavy armed security personnel.

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Salman Khan (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised a lot of concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities, particularly those who have received threats in recent years. As the Mumbai Police investigate the attack, attention has also turned to Salman Khan, whose name surfaced in an unverified message linked to the incident. On October 20, 2026, Salman made his first public appearance since the firing at Tiger Shroff recently, arriving at Mumbai’s private airport with a visibly strong security presence. Armed personnel accompanied the actor, highlighting the heightened precautions being taken amid the ongoing investigation. The appearance comes a day after security was strengthened outside his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments.

Salman Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with armed security

Salman Khan was seen at Mumbai’s private airport on October 20, 2026, accompanied by Special Protection Unit personnel carrying firearms. Videos of the actor’s arrival showed security personnel staying close to him as he made his way through the airport.

The increased security comes at a time when the actor is once again facing concerns over his safety. Salman has received threats in the past, and the latest incident involving Tiger Shroff has brought the issue back into focus.

The actor’s airport appearance has also drawn attention because of the timing. While he has continued to make public appearances despite earlier threats, the latest incident with Tiger has led to additional precautions around him.

Salman Khan makes first appearance after firing on Tiger Shroff – Watch video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Why has Salman Khan’s security been increased after Tiger Shroff firing incident?

Security around Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra was strengthened on October 19, 2026, a day after three unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Police personnel were seen checking vehicles passing through the area, while additional police presence was reported near the actor’s home. Reports have also indicated that security arrangements around other prominent Bollywood personalities are being reviewed following the incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra A firing incident involving Actor Tiger Shroff occurred last night. The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. His driver Firdous sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. The Police have formed 15 teams for the investigation — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

The attack on Tiger Shroff took place on October 18, 2026, in the evening. The actor escaped without any gunshot injuries, although his driver and another person were reportedly injured. Three suspects were subsequently detained in connection with the case, according to media reports.

Unverified threat message mentions Salman Khan

Following the firing incident, a purported audio message circulated online in which a speaker allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a warning to Salman Khan and people associated with him.

The voice message says, “Regarding the incident with Tiger Shroff today, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take responsibility. We had called and warned him earlier, but he failed to understand, so today we made him understand properly. Whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan, they will be next. Wait and watch.” Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu are alleged members and associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan’s security concerns date back several years. In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Galaxy Apartments, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for that incident. The actor has continued to receive protection since then.