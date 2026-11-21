Salman Khan breaks silence on Maatrubhumi trailer backlash, says ‘You have already judged…’

Salman Khan has finally addressed the criticism surrounding Maatrubhumi's trailer, including claims of AI-generated visuals and complaints about its length. The actor also has a message for those trolling the film.

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Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has been making headlines ever since its trailer was released. While the war drama has generated curiosity among fans, its promotional videos have also faced criticism, with several viewers questioning the visual effects, alleged use of artificial intelligence (AI) and even the length of the trailer. Now, the Bollywood superstar has responded to the online chatter. During a promotional event in Hyderabad, Salman addressed the criticism and made it clear that he wants audiences to look beyond the technical aspects and understand the story the film is trying to tell.

Salman Khan thanks trolls for criticising Maatrubhumi trailer

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on November 20, 2026, Salman Khan was asked about the negative reactions to the Maatrubhumi trailer. The actor attended the event with his co-star Chitrangda Singh and director Apoorva Lakhia.

Responding to the criticism, Salman said that people were free to share their opinions about Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. He also took a sarcastic dig at those trolling him and the project, suggesting that their criticism was helping the film gain more attention.

He said, ““If talking badly about my film or me helps them gain views, or followers, or helps them gain fame and make money, I am more than happy. God bless them. Those saying this is too long or thinking that we have shown the whole film, we haven’t. I will show you the whole film on December 4. What is it that they say? Never judge a book by its cover? But you have already judged it by its cover. Now what will happen when things flip? God willing, it will. Now, if you found so many points to pick from in a 5-minute trailer, imagine how much will you find in a two and a half hour film.”

Salman also addressed viewers who felt that the nearly five-minute trailer had revealed almost the entire story. He questioned how people could reach that conclusion after watching only a promotional video.

Salman Khan reacts to AI and VFX rumours urrounding Maatrubhumi

Another major talking point around Maatrubhumi has been the alleged use of AI and visual effects in its promotional videos. Several viewers questioned the visuals and Salman Khan’s appearance in certain scenes, with some suggesting that parts of the footage looked artificially generated.

Reacting to these claims, Salman questioned the expertise of people making such allegations. He also pointed out that the film’s team had worked at real locations and that some scenes being criticised for their visual effects were actually shot on location.

He said, “Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from? Are these people AI specialists? Are they VFX specialists? They think it does not look like Salman Khan shot this scene; it must be someone else. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that I might not see all this, but my team does.”

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace shows clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary, while Vijay Raaz lends his voice as the narrator. Previously titled Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.