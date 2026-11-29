Salman Khan congratulates Sooraj Barjatya on Yeh Prem Mol Liya, sends love to Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari: ‘Bahut saara prem’

Salman Khan has sent a sweet message to Sooraj Barjatya following the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The superstar congratulated the filmmaker and extended his love to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

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Salman Khan cheers for Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya (PC: Instagram)

Some Bollywood collaborations are remembered long after the films leave theatres, and Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya share one such association. Their films gave audiences some of Hindi cinema’s most loved romantic and family moments, with Salman becoming synonymous with the name Prem. Now, as Sooraj returns to theatres with a new film and a fresh actor stepping into the iconic character, Salman Khan has shared a heartwarming message that has brought back memories of their much-loved partnership.

Salman Khan cheers for Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya

OP Prem aka Salman Khan has congratulated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on the release of his latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The actor shared the film’s poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his happiness over the response the film has been receiving. Salman wrote, “Badhai Ho Sooraj Babu, Hearing Great Things about Yeh Prem Mol liya!! Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem.”

The message was addressed to Sooraj Barjatya, while Salman also tagged Ayushmann, Sharvari, and Rajshri Films. His sign-off as ‘your Prem’ made the post special, considering the actor’s long association with the filmmaker and the character – Prem.

Ayushmann reposted Salman’s message on his Instagram Story, replying with ‘Bhai’ and heart and folded-hands emojis. Sharvari also thanked the superstar, sharing his message with a note that read, ‘Sir! Thank you!’

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s iconic Prem connection

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have worked together on some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable family entertainers. Their association began with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which made Salman a romantic hero. They later reunited for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Across these films, the character Prem became closely associated with Salman Khan. His screen persona, romantic charm, and family-oriented roles helped make the name a familiar part of Bollywood’s popular culture.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya introduces a new Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Salman has previously expressed support for Ayushmann taking on the role, with Sooraj Barjatya revealing that the superstar was happy with his casting.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film follows Prem Mishra and Purva Solanki, a newly married couple navigating family expectations and the challenges of marriage.

Released in theatres on November 27, 2026, the film marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to direction after Uunchai.