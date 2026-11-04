Salman Khan releases ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ from Maatrubhumi, netizens question its place in war drama – Check reactions

The latest musical release featuring Salman Khan has prompted a debate on social media, with several listeners sharing their disappointment and questioning the creative choice.

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Salman Khan's new Maatrubhumi song Teri Sexy Beauty faces criticism from netizens (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan‘s upcoming film has been in the news for its story and the events it is based on. The actor is returning with a project inspired by a serious military incident, which has raised expectations among audiences. However, the film’s latest song has started a different conversation online. Some viewers are confused about how the track fits into the story, while others have questioned its lyrics and mood. The song has also brought attention to the film’s changing title, reported reshoots and delay. Here’s what happened and how netizens reacted to Salman Khan’s latest musical release.

Salman Khan releases Teri Sexy Beauty at 5 AM

Salman Khan surprised fans on Wednesday morning by releasing a teaser of Teri Sexy Beauty on Instagram at around 5 AM. The actor shared a playful caption that referred to an early flight and the song’s lyrics.

“Departure time 5:12 am…. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty… pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon (don’t know where I will land),” Salman wrote. He also added the hashtag #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now and asked fans to check his Instagram bio for the full song on YouTube.

The track is part of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Himesh Reshammiya has composed the music, while Salman and Muskaan have sung it. Sajid Khan has written the song and also provided additional vocals. Meanwhile, Salman last sang Hangover for Kick (2014) and Main Hoon Hero Tera for Hero (2015), making Teri Sexy Beauty his playback singing comeback after 11 years.

See Salman Khan’s viral post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

What happens in the song?

The music video begins with Salman entering a recording studio and singing in his familiar style. It then shows him in his military look, dancing with fellow soldiers inside a bunker. Chitrangada Singh, who plays the female lead, also appears in the video.

The song’s YouTube description calls it a fun-filled romantic track with playful chemistry and carefree moments. However, its upbeat mood has left some viewers wondering how it fits into a film based on a serious military conflict. The song was released on the Salman Khan Films Music YouTube channel. Within eight hours of its release, the music video had garnered over 240,000 views and 26,000 likes.

Netizens question the song’s fit in a war drama

Several users on social media expressed confusion over the song’s place in the film. One viewer wrote, “Fun song but what is it doing in that film”.

Another user questioned the film’s storyline and its repeated promotional releases, commenting, “I don’t know what will be the eventual storyline of#Maatrubhoomi : A movie riddled with censorship problems and still not having an official release date after multiple songs and marketing drops Is this A Battle Of Galwan story or something else entirely NOW. Very unfortunate!”

One more reaction read, “I knew ki Story change huwi hai But direct army action se Brainrot badassravikumar level romance sh*t …..!!!” Some users also criticised the lyrics, saying they did not seem suitable for a film about soldiers and their sacrifice. Others questioned whether the song’s romantic and playful tone matched the story.

See users reactions on Salman Khan’s new song here

Who would’ve thought we’d be hearing a song titled “Teri Sexy Beauty” in a patriotic film like Matrubhumi? — CINEHOLIC (@cineholic_28) November 4, 2026

only bhai can release teri sexy beauty song in a war film. this film should be dropped in a dustbin. Why are you embarrassing yourself — hello (@walterwhitezzz) November 4, 2026

Ab toh full confirm ho gaya hai ki Bhai ko movie release karna hi nahi hai. Who the fcukk even thinks having #TeriSexyBeauty song in patriotic movie based on Galwan clash ?? — Nattu Kaka (@NatttuKaka) November 4, 2026

A song with the lyrics of ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ in a patriotic film? Even the die-hard Salman fans won’t be able to defend this crap. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) November 4, 2026

Last time I heard about this movie, I think it was about our Indian soldiers fighting chinese Soldiers on border and now it’s having song named Teri Sexy Beauty — ®|$#! (@SkyStar04510789) November 4, 2026

I don’t know what will be the eventual storyline of #Maatrubhoomi : A movie riddled with censorship problems and still not having an official release date after multiple songs and marketing drops Is this A Battle Of Galwan story or something else entirely NOW. Very unfortunate! https://t.co/vvfDsczzfR — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 4, 2026

@BeingSalmanKhan @LakhiaApoorva @IChitrangda @SajidMusicKhan @singer_muskaan @TaaleemMusic I knew ki Story change huwi hai But direct army action se Brainrot badassravikumar level romance shit …..!!! — Kans Mama (@kans_mama51453) November 4, 2026

Bhagwan se nahi

Allah se nahi

Kam se kam janta se daro Bhai.

Sharam hai sahi me

Aur ye defence ministry Army ki beizzati kyu jhel rahi hai?

Action lena chahiye inn sab ke khilaaf — (@asliRadheBackup) November 4, 2026

“Maatrubhumi picture ki maa ki aankh” Goes on to record teri sexy beauty for a film based on Indo-China galwan valley clash https://t.co/AR8wzMrhoH — An Honest Man (@AnHonestManSays) November 4, 2026

What is Maatrubhumi about?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Reports suggest the film underwent reshoots and removed references to China. It was initially scheduled to release in April but was later postponed. The makers denied reports that the film had been shelved, although an official release date has not been announced.