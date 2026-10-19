Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments under increased security following Tiger Shroff car firing incident, armed police personnel deployed – Watch

Mumbai Police have increased security outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments after gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. Police personnel in bulletproof jackets and additional vehicles have been deployed outside the actor’s Bandra residence.

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Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments sees high security after Tiger Shroff firing incident (PC: Twitter)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought the security of Bollywood celebrities back into focus. While the actor escaped serious injury after gunmen allegedly opened fire at his car in Juhu, the incident has also prompted additional security measures at another prominent actor’s residence. Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, has seen a stronger police presence, with officers keeping a close watch on the area. A video from outside the actor’s home shows the security arrangements in place as the police remain alert following the shooting.

Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments sees increased security after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Security has been tightened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026.

Visuals from outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments show police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets, along with police vehicles stationed in the area. Officers have also been checking vehicles near the actor’s home as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra A firing incident involving Actor Tiger Shroff occurred last night. The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. His driver Firdous sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. The Police have formed 15 teams for the investigation — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

The increased security comes amid concerns over threats directed at members of the film industry. A social media post and an audio message purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced after the firing incident, with claims and threats reportedly referring to Tiger Shroff’s association with Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff firing incident: What we know so far

The firing took place at around 7:00 pm on Sunday near Pushpa Narsee Park, in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to police, 3 unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football club.

Tiger escaped gunshot injuries, although Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the actor suffered minor injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. His driver sustained a bullet injury to his hand, while another person nearby was also injured.

The injured men were taken to hospital for treatment. All three suspects involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in a joint operation by Mumbai Police and the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

The incident has also led to a lot of concern about the safety of Bollywood personalities, particularly following previous attacks and threats involving celebrities in Mumbai.