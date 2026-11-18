Salman Khan gifts luxury watches worth Rs 6 lakh to 25 Maatrubhumi team members at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan surprised the cast and crew of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace by gifting luxury Swiss watches reportedly worth Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh each to around 20-25 team members at a special gathering at his Panvel farmhouse.

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Salman Khan with Maatrubhumi team (PC -Instagram)

Salman Khan recently surprised the team of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace with an expensive gift. The actor hosted a special get-together for the cast and crew at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12, two days after the film’s trailer was released. What was expected to be a regular meeting about the film’s promotions turned into a memorable evening when Salman gifted luxury Swiss watches to around 20-25 members of the team.

Salman Khan gifts luxury watches

According to reports, the watches gifted by Salman are priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh each. The actor reportedly chose different luxury watch brands for the men and women on the team instead of giving everyone the same gift.

Several members of the film’s cast and crew attended the gathering. These included director Apoorva Lakhia, actress Chitrangda Singh, actors Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai, along with dialogue writer Chintan Shah.

Pictures and videos from the get-together soon started appearing on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration and the bond shared by the film’s team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankur Bhatia (@ankurbhatia)

Maatrubhumi first review

Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has also received positive early reactions following a special screening of its rough cut in Mumbai. Several members of the film industry, including Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Subhash Ghai, Riteish Deshmukh and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, reportedly attended the screening.

According to a report in DNA, those who watched the film were impressed with Salman’s performance. A source close to the film praised the actor’s portrayal and compared it to his performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The source told DNA, “People closely associated with the film, along with others from the industry who have watched it, have been particularly appreciative of Salman Khan’s performance. He is outstanding throughout, bringing remarkable intensity, emotional depth and conviction to his character. After delivering memorable performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Salman once again showcases that same emotional strength and commanding screen presence in Maatrubhumi. His performance leaves a lasting impression and is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest strengths. It is Salman Khan at his finest, delivering a powerful and compelling performance that stays with you long after the film ends.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and backed by Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was earlier announced under the title Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.