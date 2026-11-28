Salman Khan makes young fan’s day with a warm hug and forehead kiss at airport, video goes viral

A child's simple request turned into a memorable moment after the Bollywood superstar stopped by to greet him and made him feel special.

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Salman Khan shares adorable moment with young fan at airport amid tight security (PC: Instagram)

A brief airport visit turned into a memorable moment for one young fan when Salman Khan took time out to meet him. The actor, who was surrounded by tight security, was preparing to leave when the child approached with a request. Instead of walking past, Salman warmly called him over and greeted him with a sweet gesture. The interaction soon caught the attention of people online, with fans appreciating the actor’s affectionate side. A video of the moment has since been making the rounds on social media.

Salman Khan’s adorable interaction with young fan goes viral

Salman was spotted at the airport on Friday evening with his Maatrubhumi co-star Chitrangada Singh. The two appeared to be returning after promotional activities. Security arrangements around the actor were tight, with photographers capturing him from a distance. While Salman was posing for the cameras, a young boy requested to meet him. The actor noticed the child and called him closer.

The little boy excitedly ran towards Salman. The actor bent down to greet him and smiled as he leaned in to give the child a kiss on his forehead. The boy had puckered his lips, seemingly asking Salman for a kiss, and the superstar responded warmly. The child looked delighted after the interaction before making his way back. Salman then continued towards his car.

Fans praise Salman Khan’s affection towards children

The sweet moment received plenty of love from social media users. Several fans pointed out how warmly Salman interacts with children and appreciated that he took a moment to make the young boy happy despite the security around him. One user commented, “Alpha with a golden heart.” Another wrote, “Salman with kids is my favourite genre.” A fan added, “He is so nice to kids always.” Another social media user said, “He is such a pure soul, imagine if he had kids.”

See viral video of Salman Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SnehZala (@sneyhzala)

Salman Khan speaks about wanting to become a father

Salman’s affectionate interaction with the child comes shortly after his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the conversation, the actor spoke about his wish to have children someday. He said, “I do want to have children at some point. That’s the most amazing thing, and I was very happy when you had children. So, you can never say you are lonely; you have two beautiful children.”

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi

On the work front, Salman is preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. The actor will be seen playing an Army officer in the war drama.

The film also features Jayson Thaam, Heera Sohal, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Abhilash Chaudhary and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.