Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti in wrong direction during Ganesh visarjan, Arpita Khan guides him; fans praise the sibling moment – Watch

Salman Khan joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan at Sohail Khan’s home. During the aarti, Arpita Khan noticed a small mistake and quickly stepped in to correct her brother.

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Salman Khan celebrating Ganpati visarjan with family (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan’s Ganpati Visarjan celebration had a rather relatable family moment that caught everyone’s attention. The actor joined his brother Sohail Khan and other family members for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai, but while performing the aarti, he appeared to get the direction of the ritual wrong. His sister Arpita Khan, who was standing nearby, quickly noticed it and guided him. The cute interaction between the siblings was captured on video and has since become one of the talking points from the family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Salman Khan at Sohail Khan’s Ganpati visarjan

Salman Khan was seen performing the Ganpati aarti during the visarjan celebrations at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence. As he rotated the aarti thali, he appeared to be doing it in the wrong direction.

Arpita Khan, who was nearby, noticed the mistake and immediately tapped her brother’s hand and corrected him. Salman then followed her instructions and continued with the aarti in the correct direction.

The small moment stood out because of how naturally Arpita stepped in. There was no fuss around the correction, with Salman simply acknowledging his sister’s guidance and carrying on with the ritual.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Arpita Khan corrects Salman during Ganpati Visarjan

The incident took place during the Khan family’s Ganpati Visarjan celebrations at Sohail Khan’s home in Mumbai. Salman was joined by Arpita and other family members as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Videos from the celebration show the family taking part in the festivities. Salman and Arpita were both seen participating in the aarti, while other members of the family were also present.

The Khan family has been known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together over the years. Salman has regularly been seen participating in aarti and visarjan celebrations with his family, making the festival a familiar part of the family’s public celebrations.

Salman and Arpita’s sibling moment catches attention

What could have been a routine moment during the ceremony quickly became a talking point after the video surfaced online. Arpita’s quick correction and Salman’s easy response was something which fans loved in the video. One of the social media users said, “Aww that’s actually cute”, another commented on the video, “that’s why we need a sisiter in life”, another user wrote, “How lovingly he listen to her sister”, another comment reads, “Ye Bhai bhi na Har dharm me suit ho jate hai.”

The actor was also seen taking part in the festivities alongside his family as they celebrated the occasion. The Ganpati Visarjan at Sohail’s residence was attended by several members of the Khan family, with Arpita, Alvira, and Sohail among those present for the celebration.