Salman Khan claims he experienced paranormal activities at home, says cupboards opened on their own

Salman Khan recalls sensing a mysterious presence in his Galaxy Apartments bedroom on Koffee With KAran 9: ‘Lights flickered'

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Salman Khan at Koffee With Karan 9 (PC- Instagram)

Salman Khan has shared a strange experience from his early years at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, revealing that he often felt an unseen presence in his bedroom. The actor spoke about the incidents during the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 9, where he reunited with filmmaker Karan Johar and looked back at their association with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Although Salman and Karan have been friends for years, they have worked together on only one film. Salman played Aman Mehra in the 1998 romantic drama, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. His extended cameo remains one of the memorable parts of the film.

Karan Johar recalls his first visit to Salman Khan’s home

During the conversation, Karan remembered visiting Salman while the actor was shooting for Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai in 1998. “When I visited you on the set of Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), you were on the 2 pm to 10 pm shift. I arrived at 2 pm. At 9 pm, you told me to come home with you,” Karan said.

Karan recalled that Salman lived at Galaxy Apartments with his family, including his father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. He was surprised to see that Salman’s bedroom was small, with just a cupboard and a bed.

Salman Khan says he sensed an unseen presence in his room

Salman then explained why he was reluctant to stay alone in the bedroom. According to the actor, he experienced strange incidents in the room, including flickering lights, cupboards opening by themselves and his music system switching on without anyone touching it. “I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone’s presence outside, fidgeting with the cupboards,” Salman said.

Salman Bhai in his khayalon ki duniya ❤️‍

I feel u bhaijaan @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/K760w3b7ny — (@Only_4Salman) October 14, 2026

The actor added that these incidents made him feel that someone or something was present in the room. When Karan asked if he believed the room was haunted, Salman clarified that he did not describe the experience that way. “Not haunting but a presence was felt. Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence. So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room. There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room,” he said.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.