Salman Khan reveals Shraddha Kapoor’s reaction after apologising for Maatrubhumi-Eetha clash, ‘I feel really…’

A scheduling overlap between two upcoming films led to a conversation between the Bollywood stars, with superstar Salman sharing details of what happened behind the scenes.

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Chat with ChatGPT Salman Khan reveals Shraddha Kapoor's response to his apology (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan has opened up about an unexpected situation involving his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha. Both films are scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026. The announcement of the same release date has brought attention to a possible box-office clash between the two actors. Salman recently spoke about the matter at an event in Hyderabad and shared why he felt uncomfortable after learning about the release date. He also revealed that he personally contacted Shraddha to clear the situation and explain his side.

Salman Khan apologises to Shraddha Kapoor over release date clash

During a summit in Hyderabad, Salman Khan revealed that he had no idea Shraddha Kapoor’s film was scheduled to release on the same date as his war drama. The actor admitted that he would have avoided the clash if he had known about it earlier.

Speaking about the situation, Salman said, “I did not know that Shraddha (Kapoor) was coming out on the 4th of December, and I feel really, really bad about it. If I would have known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her; I called her up. I mean, I’ve seen them grow up. I told her, ‘I am really sorry; I did not know…'”

What did Shraddha Kapoor say to Salman Khan?

Salman also shared how Shraddha responded when he apologised for the clash. According to the actor, she handled the conversation calmly and assured him that both films could find their own audience.

Recalling her words, Salman said, “No, no sir… There are enough spaces for both our films to come.” Salman responded positively to her reassurance and added, “Very good, I’m happy.” The exchange suggested that there was no apparent bitterness between the actors over the release schedule. However, Shraddha Kapoor has not made a separate public statement about the conversation so far.

Watch viral video of Salman Khan here

Shraddha Kapoor’s fans should to watch this video #SalmanKhan showing his support on Shraddha’s upcoming movie Eetha I haven’t seen such a down to earth person like him https://t.co/k10yZQikm7 — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 20, 2026

Salman Khan encourages audiences to watch Eetha

Salman also spoke positively about Shraddha’s upcoming film and encouraged people to watch it. He said, “I do think that everyone should go and see that film.”

At the same time, he acknowledged that competition between two releases on the same day is unavoidable. He added, “Woh competition toh hoga hi hoga.” His comments highlighted that while box-office competition is part of the film business he does not see a reason why both movies cannot receive audience support.

What are Maatrubhumi and Eetha about?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh. The patriotic war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict and explores themes of courage and sacrifice.

On the other hand, Eetha is directed by Laxman Chandrakant Utekar and stars Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer. Randeep Hooda is also part of the film. The biographical drama focuses on Maharashtra’s folk traditions and the life of an influential performer.