Salman Khan reveals why Maatrubhumi has love song like Teri Sexy Beauty amid criticism: ‘You’ll understand when…’

Salman Khan has finally answered the question surrounding the inclusion of Teri Sexy Beauty in Maatrubhumi. At the film's trailer launch, the actor revealed the situation in which the song appears and explained why audiences need to watch the film to understand this.

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Salman Khan on having Teri Sexy Beauty song in Maatrubhumi (PC: Instagram)

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been drawing attention for its patriotic theme, but one of its recent songs has left audiences curious. The actor’s playful romantic track, Teri Sexy Beauty, featuring Chitrangda Singh, raised questions about how such a song fits into a story centred on soldiers and war. While some viewers wondered about its relevance, Salman has now addressed the discussion himself. At the film’s trailer launch, he explained why the song is part of the narrative and shared a detail about the scene that audiences will get to see on the big screen.

Salman Khan reveals how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi

At the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi in Mumbai on Friday, Salman Khan acknowledged that the song’s inclusion had become a talking point. As Chitrangda Singh joined him on stage, the actor playfully referred to her as his ‘sexy beauty’ before addressing the question.

Salman then explained that the song appears in a sequence involving soldiers praising their wives. He explained, “I know everyone’s wondering how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi. Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film.”

The actor also pointed out that the visuals released as part of the film’s promotions make up only a small portion of what audiences will see in the actual movie. He suggested that viewers would understand the placement of the songs once they watch the complete story.

Salman Khan jokes about releasing 1400 songs from Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan also had a light-hearted response to the number of songs released during the film’s promotional campaign. Joking about how audiences might feel that the makers had already released around 1,400 songs, he said there was a reason behind their approach.

He said, “I know you feel like we have released 1400 songs, but there’s a reason for it. I’m sure you all know it. We will clear it all up today. We could not show the situations in the film beforehand. When you watch the film, you’ll understand how they all fit in. We can’t reveal the situation behind them all now.”

Salman also joked about how people sometimes watch a film’s songs on music channels before heading to cinemas. By the time the same track appears in the film, they may feel they have already seen it and use that moment to take a break. He said he did not want to give viewers that opportunity.

He added, “Usually, when you see music channels playing the whole song, and then you watch the movie, you feel like you’ve already seen it. You want to take a bathroom or cigarette break then. We don’t want to give you that chance; control and sit through the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Maatrubhumi release date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. The makers have scheduled its theatrical release for December 4, 2026.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie was earlier known as Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and explores the lives of soldiers against the backdrop of a military conflict.