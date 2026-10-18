Salman Khan says his ‘nani’ regretted not speaking to Salim Khan for five years over his marriage

Salman Khan has shared an emotional story about his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, revealing that his maternal grandfather did not speak to his father for five years after their marriage. The ac

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Salim Khan and Salma Khan

Salman Khan has shared an emotional story about his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, revealing that his maternal grandfather did not speak to his father for five years after their marriage. The actor recalled the family incident while talking to contestants on Bigg Boss, where he also spoke about apologising to his father for any past mistakes or hurtful words. During the conversation, Salman discussed the show’s zero-tolerance policy and how people sometimes regret their actions. He revealed that he had recently asked his father for forgiveness if he had ever hurt him. He then spoke about his maternal grandfather’s reaction to his parents’ marriage.

According to Salman, his grandfather’s objection was not related to religion. Instead, he was worried about his daughter marrying someone who wanted to become an actor and enter the film industry.

He said, “Let me tell you, when my parents got married, there was no religious connotation. Only my (maternal) grandfather was upset because my mom was marrying a good-looking man who aspires to be an actor. His objection was that she was getting married to someone from the film industry. My mom’s siblings were okay with this. They liked my father, but my grandfather wondered how his daughter would live in that atmosphere.”

Salman Khan recalls his nana’s five-year silence

Salman further revealed that his maternal grandfather did not speak to Salim Khan for five years. However, the birth of Salman’s younger brother Sohail eventually brought the grandfather to the family home with sweets.

The actor said, “He didn’t speak to my father for five years. When Sohail was born, my nana came from Mahim to Bandra with sweets. He expressed his regret over missing his grandchildren growing up, speaking to the nicest man ever, because he had something on his mind. He had this regret till his last breath. Once or twice, when mom and dad fought, and mom went back to her house, my nana didn’t let her in. He told her, ‘Go back to your house; you can come anytime, but you will not come here after fighting.’”

Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s love story

Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s relationship began when they lived in apartments opposite each other. Salma, whose birth name was Sushila Charak, and Salim fell in love and got married in 1964. After their marriage, she adopted the name Salma.

The couple went on to have four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Agnihotri.

Years later, Salim Khan fell in love with actor and dancer Helen while he was still married to Salma. The two got married in 1981. Salim has spoken about how the decision was initially difficult for his family, while Salman has also recalled that he and his siblings needed time to accept Helen as part of their family.

Over the years, however, the family has spoken about their close bond and the relationship they share today.