Salman Khan says Maatrubhumi can clash with Avengers Doomsday and Dune Chapter 3 but not Shah Rukh Khan’s King- Watch

A possible December box-office battle between legends has sparked a conversation about the choices filmmakers make when scheduling major theatrical releases.

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Salman Khan explains why Maatrubhumi won't clash with SRK's King (PC: IMDb)

Salman Khan is not worried about every big film arriving in theatres around the same time as his upcoming project. The actor has made it clear that he is comfortable facing competition from major Hollywood releases but would prefer to avoid a box-office clash with certain Bollywood films. His upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release on December 4, 2026. While the film already has competition lined up, Salman recently explained why he does not want to change its release date and which upcoming releases he would rather stay away from.

Salman Khan says he won’t clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Speaking at a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, Salman spoke about the December release calendar and explained why he would not want Maatrubhumi to compete with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. The upcoming film also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Speaking about the release dates, Salman said, “Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they’re coming out a week before. I don’t have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh’s film comes out one week later. Never want to clash.”

His comments make it clear that he would rather retain the December 4 release date than postpone the film and risk arriving too close to King’s theatrical debut.

Salman Khan does not want to clash with Love And War either

The actor also spoke about another major Bollywood release that could affect his film’s release plans. Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled to arrive in January 21, 2027.

Salman indicated that moving Maatrubhumi to January would not be a suitable option because he does not want to compete with the highly anticipated project. He also mentioned another film scheduled for March 2027. Talking about the possibility of shifting his release, Salman said, “Any date the following week is also good. But then there’s another film coming out in March, Monster, and I don’t want to clash with myself.”

See viral video of Salman Khan here

“I’m not gonna clash with shah rukh khan and suhana khan’s KING, but I can clash with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune3 anytime….” – salman khan https://t.co/xdAOKqNYIp — CineAIx (@ItsCine_AIX) November 20, 2026

Maatrubhumi to retain its December 4 release date

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has faced multiple delays but is currently scheduled to reach theatres on December 4, 2026. The film is also expected to face competition from Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha. Despite the clash, Salman has indicated that he is comfortable going ahead with the planned date. He has also wished Eetha well ahead of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King set for a major December box-office battle

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026. The action thriller also stars Suhana Khan and marks an important big-screen outing for the father-daughter duo.

The film is expected to face competition from major Hollywood releases, including Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three and Jumanji: Open World, which are also part of the December release calendar. With several high-profile films targeting the holiday season, exhibitors could face a challenging task while dividing screens and showtimes.