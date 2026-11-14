Salman Khan shot in -7°C rain without extra oxygen for Maatrubhumi, director Apoorva Lakhia reveals

Salman Khan's dedication to Maatrubhumi leaves director impressed: Shot in freezing rain without extra oxygen

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Maatrubhumi (PC: IMDb)

Salman Khan shot in freezing rain without acclimatisation or extra oxygen at 14,000 feet for Maatrubhumi, director Apoorva Lakhia has revealed. The 60-year-old actor reportedly went straight to the sets soon after arriving at the location, despite the challenging weather and high-altitude conditions. The actor and the film’s team filmed in the rugged mountains, where temperatures dropped significantly. Recalling the difficult shooting schedule, Lakhia shared how Khan pushed through the harsh conditions without complaining.

The details came to light after the makers unveiled the four-and-a-half-minute trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on Tuesday evening. Set against the backdrop of the India-China conflict, the film features Khan as an Indian soldier. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife.

Recalling one of the most difficult days of filming, Lakhia said in an exclusive statement, “The toughest location was in a place called Taro Plains, just next to the river, where we shot with Salman Sir and the others on the very first day he arrived. It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope.”

He added, “Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatised. We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining, no extra oxygen, nothing.”

Maatrubhumi was shot in challenging mountain locations

Unlike films that recreate war sequences on studio sets, Maatrubhumi was filmed in high-altitude valleys and near icy rivers. These real locations add to the film’s portrayal of the difficult conditions soldiers face while serving at the borders.

The trailer shows Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar, with several intense combat sequences. However, the film is not just about the battle between two countries. It also highlights the human cost of war, showing families being separated, lives being lost on both sides and the suffering that continues beyond the battlefield.

The makers have also given a glimpse of the film’s dramatic music and scenic locations. The story explores how patriotism and the desire for peace can exist together while highlighting the sacrifices made by soldiers and the impact of war on people.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4. The film will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha.