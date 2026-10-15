Salman Khan’s cowboy hat moment with 91-year-old dad Salim Khan wins hearts; fans call them ‘Legendary duo’

The father-son duo appeared in matching cowboy hats in a social media post, prompting admirers to celebrate their enduring connection and the family moment.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/salman-khans-cowboy-hat-moment-with-91-year-old-dad-salim-khan-wins-hearts-fans-call-them-legendary-duo-8536196/ Copy

Salman Khan’s rare father-son moment with Salim Khan steals the spotlight (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan often makes headlines for his films, public appearances and candid remarks, but his latest social media post offered a more personal glimpse into his life. The actor shared a series of pictures with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, showing the two spending some relaxed time together. Their matching cowboy hats and warm moments quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised the bond they share. Along with the pictures, Salman posted a message that mixed humour with an emotional reflection on his father’s strength and the importance of valuing every day spent with loved ones.

Salman Khan shares pictures with father Salim Khan

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram to share pictures with his 91-year-old father. In the photographs, the actor can be seen sitting beside Salim and hugging him from behind as they relax on chairs. Both sport matching cowboy hats, giving the pictures a playful touch. In another frame, Salman sits beside his father while holding his hand.

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, “Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram (Howdy, partner! Hee-haw! At 91, having one… A father is a father. He is the real monster. Our father has the strength to take on anyone. Vande Mataram).” He also added, “Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it?God’s been kind.”

Check out viral post of Salman Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans call Salman and Salim Khan a legendary duo

The pictures drew affectionate reactions from fans, with many commenting on the bond between the father and son. One user wrote, “As A Son …..Soo Much To Learn From Him.” Another commented, “Legendary Father Son Duo.”

A third fan wrote, “How beautiful both are looking in one frame .A responsible son . A son like his Father , stay blessed and keep shining sir. Stay healthy and happy.” Other comments included “Two legends in one frame” and “Salman is daddy’s boy.” The reactions showed how much fans enjoyed seeing the actor share a personal moment with his father away from the spotlight.

Salman Khan opens up about fatherhood on Koffee With Karan 9

Salman Khan also made headlines with his appearance on the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar on JioHotstar. The premiere episode featured candid conversations and a touch of nostalgia, with Karisma Kapoor making a surprise appearance during the show.

During the episode, Salman spoke about his personal life as he approaches 60. Although he said he is comfortable remaining single, the actor admitted that he still wishes to experience fatherhood and hopes to have children in the future.

Salman Khan’s upcoming films

On the work front, Salman has Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, in the pipeline. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and was earlier scheduled for an Eid release, but it was postponed. A new release date has not yet been announced.

The actor is also set to work on a film backed by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, reportedly titled Monster. Nayanthara is expected to play the female lead. The project is in production and is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.