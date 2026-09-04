Salman Khan’s funny cafe warning has a Tukaram Mundhe twist: ‘I will send him’

Salman Khan has a funny way of making sure his favourite coffee spot gets the basics right. The actor recently shared a video of his friend’s new cafe in Bandra and had a few playful instructions fo

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Salman Khan and Tukaram Mundhe (PC-Instagram)

Salman Khan has a funny way of making sure his favourite coffee spot gets the basics right. The actor recently shared a video of his friend’s new cafe in Bandra and had a few playful instructions for the owner. Sharing a video of The Tuck Shop at Savio’s on his Instagram Story, Salman asked for a refill of his coffee. He also jokingly warned the cafe owner not to increase the prices and to maintain both quality and hygiene. Salman wrote, “Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it’s done sis”.

While Salman did not mention anyone by name, his reference to “HIM” appears to be a cheeky nod to Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has been leading strict food safety inspections across the state. Salman also gave his own twist to his popular “It’s done, bro” line by ending the message with “it’s done sis”.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe has become a well-known name in Maharashtra’s food safety crackdown. He took charge as the FDA Commissioner on May 26, 2026. Since then, the department has reportedly carried out more than 3,000 inspections and suspended the licences of nearly 165 establishments.

Mundhe’s strict approach has earned him the nickname “real-life Singham” on social media. Under his leadership, the FDA has increased surprise inspections at restaurants, hotels, clubs, fast-food outlets and institutional kitchens.

The action has focused on issues such as poor hygiene, food adulteration, fake paneer, adulterated milk and operating without the required licences. Speaking to students on Independence Day, Mundhe said, “I think for a healthy nation, healthy people are important. For healthy people, healthy food and medicine are important. And for that, regulators need to work towards that goal”.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The new season is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors TV. On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is currently undergoing reshoots. He also has Vamshi Paidipally’s Monster, which stars Nayanthara alongside him. The film is expected to release around Eid 2027.