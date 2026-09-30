Salman Khan’s latest paparazzi moment comes after Bigg Boss 20 warning, fans say; ‘It’s done bro’

Salman Khan’s recent appearance has drawn attention online as social media users reacted to his changed approach towards photographers following his comments on the reality show.

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Salman Khan’s paparazzi moment grabs attention (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s relationship with the paparazzi has once again become a talking point. The actor recently stepped out for a recording session and his brief interaction with photographers caught attention online. Instead of walking straight into the studio, Salman stopped for pictures and also posed with some fans waiting outside. The moment came soon after he had spoken about the way photographers sometimes click celebrities without considering their comfort. His latest appearance has now led to plenty of reactions from social media users who noticed a more restrained approach from the paparazzi around him.

Salman Khan poses for paparazzi

Salman was spotted outside a recording studio late on Tuesday night. The actor paused when photographers called out to him and gave them time to click pictures. He also posed with fans before heading inside. The photographers could be heard complimenting Salman’s look and thanking him for stopping. The interaction appeared much calmer than some of the situations the actor had spoken about during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20.

See viral video of Salman Khan here

Fans react to Salman’s interaction

A video of the moment has been circulating on social media and fans have been quick to connect it with Salman’s earlier comments on Bigg Boss 20. Several users felt that the photographers appeared more careful while interacting with the actor.

One Reddit user wrote, “Jabse paparazzi ki class lagai Bigg Boss mein, paps bahut shareef hogaye hai Salman ke saath.” Another person commented, “Paps are scared.” A third user reacted with, “Paps, it done bro.” The comments focused on the difference in the interaction and suggested that Salman’s criticism may have made photographers more conscious around him.

What did Salman say about paparazzi on Bigg Boss?

During a previous Bigg Boss 20 episode, Salman spoke about photographs that celebrities may find uncomfortable. He specifically mentioned pictures being taken from behind and said that many actresses had objected to such photographs. Salman referred to Saiee Manjrekar and Neha Dhupia while discussing the issue. He also recalled an incident involving his niece and questioned the practice of taking such pictures without considering whether the person is comfortable with them.

❤️❤️❤️BHAI NE DIL JEET LIYA❤️❤️❤️ Showing his Six-Pack Abs, Salman undressed himself on National Television for the First Time. He brutally took down the Trolls, misogynist men, paparazzi, online abusers, Age & body shamers & hookers. Without explicitly naming Katrina Kaif,… pic.twitter.com/8hqkB5QTeh — ✎ πundhati (@Polytikles) September 19, 2026

Salman calls the behaviour ‘disgusting’

While speaking about the issue, Salman strongly criticised photographers who take such pictures. He said, “Disgusting people. They do this all the time at every function.”

He also questioned why celebrities should have to deal with photographs they do not want taken. Salman said many women he knows had not wanted such pictures in the past and still do not want them. His comments became a talking point because they addressed a broader conversation around celebrity privacy and the way photographers approach public figures.

Bigg Boss 20 and Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman returning as the host. The season is airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar. The latest season also marks 16 years of Salman’s association with the reality show. He first took over as host during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and has remained closely associated with the franchise since then.

The ongoing season continues to feature changing captaincy tasks and house dynamics. Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh are among the latest contenders for captaincy while current captain Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu has already held the position twice.