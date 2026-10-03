Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi cleared for release? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan is set to headline Maatrubhumi, a war drama that reportedly draws from one of the most significant military confrontations between India and China in recent years.

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Salman Khan's war drama gets government nod (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan‘s most anticipated Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been through a long and uncertain road before reaching its latest stage. The film, which was earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, has gone through a title change, delays and changes to its storyline. For months, there was little clarity about when the war drama would finally reach theatres. Now, a fresh report has brought some movement around the project, suggesting that the makers have received an important government clearance. However, the film is not completely ready for release yet as the certification process is still pending. The development could nevertheless put Salman Khan’s long-awaited project back on the theatrical calendar.

Maatrubhumi gets government NOC after changes

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the revised version of Maatrubhumi has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The report states that officials were satisfied with the new version submitted by the makers and that the clearance was granted last week.

The film reportedly underwent substantial changes after concerns were raised over its earlier treatment of China. A source quoted in the report said the new version is “highly altered” and now presents India-China relations in a positive light.

Salman Khan eyes November 13 release

The government clearance has also sparked speculation around a possible release date. As per the report, Salman Khan is eyeing November 13 for Maatrubhumi. The proposed date falls after Diwali and could give the film a festive window if the remaining formalities are completed in time. However, the makers have not officially announced November 13 as the release date.

The film still needs to be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the certification process is completed this month, the makers could potentially bring the film to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture is expected once the censor process moves forward.

Maatrubhumi to release after Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1?

If the reported November 13 plan goes ahead, Maatrubhumi would arrive after Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1. The Salman Khan-starrer is therefore eyeing a post-Ramayana: Part 1 theatrical release rather than directly competing with Namit Malhotra-Nitesh Tiwari’s big-budget film.

From Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi

Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangda Singh alongside Salman Khan. The project was originally titled Battle of Galwan and was based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The film was initially scheduled for release in April but was later postponed. Earlier reports had also raised questions about whether the project had been shelved. The makers had denied those claims and maintained their intention to bring the film to theatres. A government NOC now marks a significant development, although the final release date will depend on CBFC clearance and an official announcement.