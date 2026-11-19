Sameera Reddy reveals Nana Patekar quietly donated to charities: ‘He never sought publicity’

Sameera Reddy reveals Nana Patekar's secret philanthropy, says his good deeds were never for publicity.

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Nana Patekar and Sameera Reddy (PC -Instagram)

Sameera Reddy has shared a lesser-known side of late actor Nana Patekar, remembering his kindness and generosity beyond his film work. The actress recalled working with him in Taxi No. 9211 and Darna Mana Hai. She revealed that she developed immense respect for Nana after learning about his charitable work, which he reportedly carried out without seeking any publicity.

Nana Patekar quietly donated to charities

Sameera recalled that she was new to the film industry when she worked with Nana Patekar in Taxi No. 9211. While she admired his acting skills, it was his philanthropic work that left a lasting impression on her.

Speaking about what she discovered during the shoot, Sameera told Hindustan Times, “During Taxi No. 9211, I was still a newcomer in the industry. Beyond his acting, what many people never realised was what an extraordinary philanthropist Nana Patekar was. He quietly supported a lot of charities and he donated heavily, but he was never the kind of actor to speak about it or seek publicity. I only found out while shooting on that film about the many institutions whom he supported silently. I had tremendous respect at that moment for him, because while many actors constantly talk about their good deeds, he did everything quietly without anyone knowing about it. That’s when I had a new-found respect for him on top of him being the incredible actor he was.”

Sameera Reddy: Learnt a lot about acting from Nana Patekar

The actress also spoke about learning from Nana’s acting style while working alongside him. She recalled how the actor brought several layers to his character of a taxi driver in the film. The actress said, “Also, John and me were still young and newbies and there was so much to learn from his style of acting. The way he played that completely crazy taxi driver, who had so many layers and there was a lot to learn from him as an actor. But I still have so much respect for what he was doing beyond being an actor.”

Directed by Milan Luthria, Taxi No. 9211 featured Nana Patekar as Raghav Shastri, a taxi driver, and John Abraham as Jai Mittal, a wealthy businessman. Their paths cross unexpectedly, leading to a series of events that change their lives over the course of a day.

Sameera Reddy played Rupali, Jai’s girlfriend, while Sonali Kulkarni was also part of the film.