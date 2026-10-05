Sanjay Dutt clarifies remarks about ‘Can’t feel peace in India’ amid online backlash: ‘Never my intention to…’

Sanjay Dutt has clarified his ‘can’t feel peace in India’ remark after facing backlash on social media. The actor said his comments were scripted and intended to be light-hearted.

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Sanjay Dutt (PC: Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after a recent comment about not feeling the same sense of peace in India sparked mixed reactions. The actor made the remark during his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite, where he also brought back his popular Munna Bhai persona for a humorous segment. While some viewers understood the larger point he was trying to make, the comment soon became a talking point online. With the backlash growing, Sanjay Dutt has now addressed the controversy himself. The actor explained the context behind his statement and made it clear that he did not intend to hurt or disrespect anyone through his remarks.

Sanjay Dutt clarifies ‘Can’t feel peace in India’ remark

Sanjay Dutt took to X and Instagram Stories to clarify his comments after they were widely discussed online. In his statement, the actor wrote, “I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution.”

I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri,’ which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 4, 2026

Dutt explained that his remarks were part of a scripted conversation that was intended to be light-hearted and humorous. He further wrote, “My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri,’ which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context.”

The actor added that the idea behind the conversation was to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill. He said his words were unfortunately interpreted outside the context in which they were made. He also shared that the spirit of his remarks was similar to the satire and humour seen in the films, particularly Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which popularised the idea of ‘Gandhigiri’.

What did Sanjay Dutt say about peace in India?

The controversy began after Sanjay Dutt appeared on the Gandhi Jayanti special episode of Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite. During his conversation with Shekhar Suman, the actor spoke about India and said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

Sanjay Dutt also expressed hope that those days would return. His comments quickly drew attention on social media, with people interpreting the statement in different ways. Some questioned what period he was referring to, while others debated whether his comments reflected his personal views.

The episode also featured the actor imagining himself as the Prime Minister of India for five minutes. He spoke his iconic Munna Bhai style and delivered a satirical speech, touching on topics including Mahatma Gandhi, politics, foreign travel, and more. The segment was presented as humour rather than an actual political statement.

The actor said his intention was to promote ideas such as love, togetherness, and goodwill rather than offend anyone. His clarification came after his remark in the show was widely shared and discussed online.