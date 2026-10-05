Sanjay Dutt explains ‘no peace in India’ comment on Shekhar Suman’s show, netizens react, says ‘AI hai’- Watch

Sanjay Dutt has addressed the remarks that sparked an online discussion after his appearance on Shekhar Suman's show, while his latest video has triggered fresh reactions.

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Sanjay Dutt clarifies viral 'no peace in India' remark (PC: Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt has found himself at the centre of an online discussion after a recent appearance on Shekhar Suman‘s show led to questions about one of his comments on India. The actor has now shared a video to explain the context behind his remarks and said they were delivered as part of a scripted segment. While Sanjay tried to put the matter to rest by saying the comments were not his personal views, the clarification has created another talking point online. Several social media users have questioned the authenticity of the new video with some even suggesting that it could be AI-generated.

Sanjay Dutt says his comments were part of a scripted segment

In the clarification video posted by Manav Manglani, Sanjay addressed the reactions he received after his appearance on Shekhar Tonite. He said, “Namaskar doston, social media par mere dwara Shekhar Suman ke show mein kahi gayi baaton ko lekar mujhse contact kiya gaya. Kuch logon ne kaha ki woh meri baaton se hairaan hain. Wahin, kai logon ne meri baaton se kadi asahmati bhi jatai. Main unki bhavnaon ko poori tarah se samajhta hoon aur is baare mein ek baat spasht karna chahta hoon. Show mein maine jo kuch bhi kaha, woh ek scripted segment ka hissa tha, jaisa ki aksar is tarah ke TV shows mein hota hai.”

Sanjay Dutt further continued, “Hum ek script ke anusaar acting kar rahe the. Usi dauran kahi gayi baatein, usi performance aur usi context ka hissa thin. Woh kisi bhi tarah se mere vyaktigat vichar, meri soch ya meri bhavnaayein nahi thin. Main sabhi doston aur shubhchintakon ke vishwas aur sneh ki bahut kadar karta hoon. Main kabhi nahi chahunga ki kisi scripted performance ki wajah se mere vaastavik vicharon ko lekar koi galatfahmi paida ho. Mujhe umeed hai ki isse poori baat sahi aur spasht ho jaayegi. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

See viral video of Sanjay Dutt here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Netizens question whether the clarification video is real

The clarification has now become a separate talking point on social media. Some users commenting on videos of Sanjay’s statement wrote “AI hai” while others described the clip as “AI generated”. A few people also questioned whether the voice in the video could have been created using artificial intelligence.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the clarification video is AI-generated or a genuine recording. Sanjay Dutt’s official Instagram and X accounts have not posted the clarification video as of now. This has added to the speculation surrounding the clip.

See users reactions on Sanjay Dutt’s clarification video here

What did Sanjay Dutt say about peace in India?

During his appearance on Shekhar Tonite for a Gandhi Jayanti special, Sanjay spoke about India and its people. He praised Indians as warm and hospitable while also saying that he could no longer feel the same sense of peace in the country.

He said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore.” He also described Indians as “large-hearted” and “hospitable” before expressing hope that the situation would return to what it once was.

The remarks quickly attracted attention online. Some people questioned why the actor made such a statement while others brought up his decision to live in Dubai and references to his past legal troubles.

Sanjay Dutt: “Ek peace hona chahiye, I can’t feel that peace anymore in India.” But what kind of “peace” is he talking about? If there is no peace in India, then where is it? In our neighbouring countries? https://t.co/IKl8xHK3eJ — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 3, 2026

Sanjay Dutt’s appearance also sparks speculation

Another reason for the online discussion is the actor’s appearance in the clarification clip. His look appears noticeably different from the appearance he had during his interaction on Shekhar Suman’s show.

Social media users have pointed to the difference while questioning the video’s authenticity. However, a different appearance alone does not establish that a video has been digitally generated or manipulated. Until the origin of the clip is independently confirmed or Sanjay shares it through his verified social media accounts, the AI claims remain speculation.