Sanjay Dutt turns down request to speak Marathi at Maharashtra event, says ‘Main 6 saal jail mein raha’

Sanjay Dutt’s response to a request made during a Maharashtra event has caught attention online, with the video of the exchange gaining traction on social media.

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Sanjay Dutt refuses Maharashtra minister’s request to speak in Marathi at event (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt found himself in a light-hearted exchange over the Marathi language at a Mumbai event on Sunday. The actor was sharing the stage with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik when he was asked to speak in Marathi. Instead of attempting a longer response in the language, Dutt responded with a joke about his own past. His answer left the audience laughing and quickly became a talking point after videos from the event surfaced online. Dutt later shifted the conversation towards his long association with Sarnaik and thanked him for inviting him to the event.

What did Sanjay Dutt say about speaking Marathi?

Speaking into the microphone, Sanjay Dutt said, “Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha.” Dutt then put his arm around Sarnaik and spoke about their long-standing relationship. He added, “Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain .”

His response turned the moment into a humorous exchange rather than a serious confrontation. The two continued the interaction as people on stage and in the audience reacted with laughter.

Why did Pratap Sarnaik ask Sanjay Dutt to speak Marathi?

Before Dutt’s response, Pratap Sarnaik told the audience, “Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon.” Sarnaik then referred to a recent decision involving autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai. Under the ruling, drivers are required to have a functional understanding of certain Marathi phrases to continue working in the city. The decision has generated debate in Maharashtra.

Using the occasion to make his point, Sarnaik said in Marathi that he wanted Sanjay Dutt to speak in the language after entering the stage. He added that while Dutt speaks Hindi, people present at the event understand Marathi. The request therefore became part of the wider discussion around the use of Marathi in Mumbai.

See viral video of Sanjay Dutt from event here

Sanjay Dutt has been living in Mumbai for more than 50 years, and he himself says that even after spending 6 years in Yerwada Jail, he still couldn’t learn Marathi. And he openly admitted this in front of everyone, without any shame. So now, will MNS and Uddhav Thackeray’s party… pic.twitter.com/kLQ7AxZfBa — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) September 6, 2026

Sanjay Dutt and Pratap Sarnaik share a long association

Rather than engaging with the language issue at length, Dutt used the opportunity to highlight his relationship with Sarnaik. He referred to him as “Pratap bhai” and said they have known each other for around 25 years. The exchange ended on a friendly note, with Dutt thanking Sarnaik for inviting him. The videos have since circulated widely on social media, where users have reacted to the actor’s humorous response.

About Sanjay Dutt’s workfront

Sanjay Dutt was most recently seen in a cameo in the 2026 Arabic film 7 Dogs, where he shared the screen with Salman Khan. The appearance marked a brief on-screen collaboration between the two veteran actors and received attention from their fans. His last theatrical release was Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s political drama Aakhri Sawal. The film is currently available for streaming on Lionsgate Play.