Sanjay Gupta death cause: Filmmaker died after accidental fall at home, family found him next morning

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, died after an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence. Police have shared preliminary findings about the incident, while an investigation is underway.

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away (PC: Instagram)

The sudden death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left the Hindi film industry in shock. Known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaabil, Gupta passed away at his Mumbai residence, leaving behind a body of work that audiences have remembered for its crime stories, action and distinct visual style. While tributes from actors and filmmakers continue to pour in, details about his final hours have also started emerging. According to the police’s preliminary investigation, Sanjay Gupta appears to have suffered an accidental fall at home late on Friday night. His family reportedly found him the following morning and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Here is what has been reported so far about the filmmaker’s death.

Sanjay Gupta death cause: What happened at his Mumbai home?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, police said CCTV footage from Sanjay Gupta’s Versova residence showed him falling at around 2 am on Saturday. He was reportedly in the drawing room before walking towards the kitchen. During this time, he appears to have lost his balance and fallen, hitting his head against the corner of a wall.

The police officer from Versova police station said, “His head hit the corner of the wall between the kitchen and the drawing room. He fell down; a dog was also seen nearby him. However, as his wife, son and daughter were asleep in their bedrooms, they didn’t come to know about it.” “Also, it is clearly seen on the cameras that he lost his balance and fell,” said the police officer.

The fall caused severe head injuries and bleeding. His wife and children were asleep in their respective bedrooms and reportedly did not realise what had happened at the time. They found him on the floor when they woke up in the morning and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his residence in Versova after reportedly suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall. Police and forensic teams reached the spot, and an accidental death case has been registered for further investigation. https://t.co/3yQOoleLMv — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2026

The Versova police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. A forensic team also visited the residence, while the filmmaker’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said the family had not expressed suspicion about the incident and that the CCTV footage appeared to show an accidental fall.

Police investigate Sanjay Gupta’s death, post-mortem details awaited

The police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact sequence of events. “We visited the house; there are CCTV cameras in the house and separate bedrooms for each one of them. He stayed in a building at J P Road in Versova,” said a police officer. The post-mortem examination is expected to help establish further details about the injuries and cause of death.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had earlier confirmed Sanjay Gupta’s death through a social media post, saying that he had suffered a head injury at home. His announcement prompted several members of the film fraternity to share their condolences.