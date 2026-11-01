Sanjay Gupta death: Hrithik Roshan pays emotional tribute, recalls their Kaabil collaboration, ‘There was so much…’

Hrithik Roshan looked back at his experience working with Sanjay Gupta on 2017 action thriller Kaabil. His message offered glimpse into actor's admiration for filmmaker and memories they created together.

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Hrithik Roshan remembers filmmaker with heartfelt note (PC: Instagram)

The sudden passing of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left several members of the film industry remembering the moments they shared with him. Among those deeply affected is Hrithik Roshan, who worked with the director on the 2017 film Kaabil. The actor looked back at their time together with affection and regret, expressing how much he valued the experience. His tribute also revealed that the two had hoped to collaborate on more projects. Hrithik’s emotional words offered a glimpse into their bond and the impact Gupta had on the film and everyone involved in making it.

Hrithik Roshan remembers Sanjay Gupta after his death

Hrithik shared a photograph with Gupta on X and remembered the filmmaker’s laughter, enthusiasm and love for cinema. He spoke about how one film could never have been enough and how many more stories they had hoped to bring to the screen together.

In his post, the actor wrote, “Sanjay, I’m gonna miss you, man. One film with you wasn’t enough. I will always remember our time together with so much love for you – your laughter, your passion, that child in you that lit up with every good idea. There was so much more we needed to do together, man. This is way too soon (sic),”

The actor also expressed gratitude for the experience of working on Kaabil. He admitted that he wished he had shown more appreciation while Gupta was alive.

“I am gonna remember you with so much gratitude, my friend. I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with Kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I’m heartbroken. This was too soon. Strength to the family. Rest in peace, my friend,” he added.

See viral post of Hrithik Roshan here

What happened to Sanjay Gupta?

Gupta reportedly suffered a fall in the bathroom of his home during the night and was found the following morning. His death was confirmed by family sources and close collaborator Milap Zaveri. Ashoke Pandit also shared the news on social media, describing Gupta as a passionate filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller.

Pandit wrote, “It is really shocking and sad. I have just received the news that our dear friend and ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He died following a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon,”

Versova police registered an accidental death report and began investigating the circumstances. Police said that they had not found evidence of foul play. Gupta’s funeral took place later that evening, with Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Rajat Bedi and Farah Khan among those who attended to pay their last respects.

Several celebrities arrive to pay their last respects to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, offering their final tribute during this difficult time.

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#SanjayGupta #BollywoodCelebs #LastRespects #RIP #IndiaForums https://t.co/3gUTlztRBe — India Forums (@indiaforums) October 31, 2026

A look at Sanjay Gupta’s film career

Born in Mumbai in 1967, Gupta made his directorial debut at the age of 26 with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. The film featured Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri.

He became known for crime dramas, action thrillers and his dark and greenish color grading signature that often explored Mumbai’s underworld in stylish manner. His 2002 film Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali and Mahesh Manjrekar, remains one of his most recognised works.

Inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, it earned a lasting place among Hindi cinema’s gangster films. Gupta went on to direct Jung, Zinda and Shootout at Wadala.