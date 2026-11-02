Sanjay Gupta death: Late filmmaker’s wife reacts on daughter’s viral middle finger video, urges paparazzi to respect privacy

The filmmaker's wife has appealed to photographers to show compassion towards the family as they navigate a deeply personal loss.

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Sanjay Gupta's wife speaks out after daughter's viral video (PC: Twitter)

The sudden loss of a loved one can be difficult for any family, but dealing with grief in the public eye can make the experience even harder. This has been the situation for filmmaker Sanjay Gupta‘s family following his death. While tributes and messages of condolence poured in from the film industry, a video from his funeral also began circulating on social media. The clip drew attention for the reaction of his daughter towards photographers. Now, his wife Anuradha Lekhi Gupta has spoken about the incident and appealed to the media and public to give their children space.

Sanjay Gupta’s wife addresses daughter’s viral video

Days after the video surfaced online, Anuradha issued a statement explaining the circumstances behind her children’s reactions. The clip, which was reportedly recorded outside Sanjay’s funeral in Mumbai, showed his daughter Dalai making a middle-finger gesture towards paparazzi. The video was shared by a paparazzi page and soon became a topic of discussion on social media.

Anuradha explained that her children had grown up away from the spotlight and were not accustomed to the constant presence of cameras. The sudden attention from photographers during a deeply personal moment had left them distressed. She shared her statement through filmmaker Milap Zaveri and acknowledged that some reactions from the children may have been directed at members of the media.

“In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused. I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are – the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss.”

See viral post of Anuradha Lekhi Gupta here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

Anuradha appeals to paparazzi to respect children’s privacy

In her statement, Anuradha also requested photographers and social media users to consider what her children are going through before sharing or circulating such videos. She urged everyone to excuse their reactions and understand that they are trying to cope with the loss of their father.

She further appealed to people to delete content related to her children that could leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Anuradha stressed the need for privacy, compassion and space so that the family can mourn without being subjected to further public scrutiny. Her message was an appeal to treat the children with sensitivity rather than judge their behaviour during an extremely painful time.

This is SHOCKING Not sure what happened, #SanjayGupta ‘s daughter seen showing middle finger to the media people ⚠️⚠️⚠️ https://t.co/hDGG1eoVdM — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 31, 2026

What happened to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta?

Sanjay Gupta passed away on the night of October 30, 2026, at the age of 57. He reportedly suffered a fatal head injury after an accidental fall. His death came as a shock to people across the film industry, with several colleagues and friends remembering his contribution to cinema.

Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire in 1994. Over the years, he directed films such as Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Dus Kahaaniyan, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil, Mumbai Saga and The Miranda Brothers. His work across action dramas and crime stories earned him a distinct place in Hindi cinema.