Sanjay Gupta dies at 57: Ashoke Pandit, Kunal Kohli, Kamaal R Khan and other celebs pay tribute to Kaante director

The sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has left the Hindi film industry mourning. Known for films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, the director is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his contribution to Hindi cinema.

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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies (PC: Twitter)

The Hindi film industry is mourning the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away on October 30, 2026, at the age of 57. Known for bringing crime dramas and action thrillers to the big screen, Gupta was behind films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaabil. His death has come as a shock to those who knew and worked with him, with several members of the film fraternity remembering the filmmaker and sharing their condolences. As tributes began pouring in on social media, many remembered Gupta not just for his films but also for his passion for cinema and his strong opinions about the industry. Several celebrities took to social media to remember the veteran filmmaker and expressed grief over his sudden passing.

Ashoke Pandit remembers Sanjay Gupta as a passionate filmmaker

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Sanjay Gupta’s death through an emotional post on Instagram. Remembering him as a dear friend, Pandit said he was shocked and saddened by the news.

In his tribute, Pandit wrote that Gupta had passed away after suffering a head injury at home. He shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

According to reports, Gupta suffered a fall at his residence in Mumbai on October 30. The circumstances surrounding the incident have been reported differently, and further details are awaited.

Tusshar Kapoor mourns Sanjay Gupta’s death

Actor and filmmaker Tusshar Kapoor also shared his grief over the sudden loss. Taking to X, he remembered Sanjay Gupta as his beloved director and said the news was a reminder of how unpredictable life can be.

Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 31, 2026

He wrote on X, “Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta…life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!”. Gupta was associated with Shootout at Lokhandwala as a producer, while Apoorva Lakhia directed the 2007 action drama.

Kamaal R Khan shares an emotional tribute to the Kaante director

Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, also paid tribute to Gupta on social media. Sharing a picture of the filmmaker, he expressed disbelief over his passing and recalled their regular conversations about films and Bollywood.

KRK said that they spoke almost every other day and remembered Gupta as someone who had a great deal of knowledge about different subjects. He also shared how much he would miss him.

RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro. https://t.co/n1Uo0JO6lm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 31, 2026

He shared on X, “RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can’t believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro.”

Kunal Kohli pays tribute to Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed deep sorrow over the loss, remembering him as a highly talented colleague. Gupta leaves behind a lasting legacy, having directed famous Hindi crime thrillers like Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala. He wrote on X, “Chatted with him little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury couple of years ago – we were equally quick to have an argument & a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family.”

Don’t know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP. Chatted with him little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury couple of years ago – we were equally quick to have an argument & a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 31, 2026

Sanjay Gupta dies at 57

Sanjay Gupta passed away at the age of 57 on October 30, 2026. According to the reports, he died from a severe head injury sustained during an accidental fall at his home.

Further details about Sanjay Gupta’s last rites are awaited.